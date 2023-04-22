Tyreek Hill, like many other users of social media, couldn't help but react to rapper Afroman's decision to run for the US Presidency. The Miami Dolphins receiver seemed amused at the news, which was announced earlier this week. While a few fans vowed to support him, others reacted differently.

Tyreek, currently without the Twitter check mark, had the perfect reaction. Not only did he add a laughing emoji, but the WR's tweet seems to be a reference to one of Afroman's own songs.

"Until he got high, until he got high," Hill wrote.

Considering the wording, they seem altered lyrics from the popular song Because I Got High. The original lyrics, however, are slightly different:

'Cause I got high. Because I got high. Because I got high'

In fact, one fan even corrected Tyreek Hill's lyrics:

As per TMZ's report, Afroman has filed all the required paperwork to run in the 2024 presidential race. He will be competing against both Democrats and Republicans. Furthermore, the documents were submitted to the Federal Election Commission this Tuesday.

This was confirmed by his campaign manager, Jason Savage. They even addressed his current issues:

“Afroman’s ongoing persecution by the overtly corrupt Adams County Sheriff’s Department perfectly highlights that this corruption of leadership has trickled down to law enforcement all across the country,” Savage explained. “Criminal Justice Reform and Federal Marijuana Legalization remain two of the primary planks in his campaign platform. We are asking for your support as Afroman takes on this great and worthy cause as our Cannabis Commander-in-Chief."

Tyreek Hill went off on Elon Musk for favoring LeBron James

Tyreek Hill at a Houston Texans v Miami Dolphins game

According to Twitter's new policy, anyone not paying for the verified blue tick would lose it. While others can opt for the 'Twitter Blue' option, celebrities would need to pay a monthly fee to retain theirs.

As celebrities refused to pay for their check marks, LeBron James continued to retain his. Apparently, Musk ended up paying for James' checkmark to stay. Hill, however, wondered why the Los Angeles Lakers star got preferential treatment:

"You paid for bron but didn’t pay for the best QB in the NFL not to have a blue check," Hill wrote.

While Hill did not mention the QB, he could be hinting at Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes. The QB was among those refusing to pay for the new Twitter features.

