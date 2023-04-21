“Didn’t pay for the best QB in the NFL” – Tyreek Hill goes off on Elon Musk for ignoring mystery QB in favor of LeBron James

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is one of millions of Twitter users that lost their blue check mark on Thursday afternoon. Twitter owner Elon Musk told users who didn't pay the monthly fee to retain their check mark would lose it.

Many celebrities and professional athletes had already proclaimed they wouldn't be paying for the check mark, with one being NBA champion LeBron James. He took to Twitter when those plans were announced and said that he wouldn't be paying for the check mark.

But on Thursday, as everyone lost their blue check mark, James' account still displayed the check mark. Why is that? Apparently, Musk decided to foot the bill for James' so that he could keep his check mark. While the NBA star likely didn't ask Musk to do so, many are wondering the reason behind the gesture.

As for Tyreek Hill, he Tweeted and asked why Musk would pay for LeBron James and not for the 'best QB in the NFL' to retain their blue check.

"You paid for bron but didn’t pay for the best QB in the NFL not to have a blue check."

But which quarterback in the NFL does the Dolphins wide receiver consider the best? His former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was also vocal in not paying to retain his blue check.

Mahomes also took to Twitter to ask why his blue check mark wasn't paid for as well. While this non-blue check mark may seem like a mundane issue, it could cause some discrepancy down the road when it comes to fact-checking.

What did Tyreek Hill say to get roasted by Annie Agar?

Annie Agar is a well-known social media personality whose video impersonations typically go viral throughout the NFL season. Her "team meetings" video, where she impersonates NFL teams, are some of the most watched during the season.

Last week, she had the opportunity to get into an Indy car during a testing session in California. Afterwards, Agar tweeted that while she was hitting those high speeds, she wondered if that is what Tyreek Hill feels when he speeds past other players.

Hill responded with a flirty tweet and said she just had to ask for his number if she wanted it. Agar's response had NFL fans hysterical.

Annie Agar @AnnieAgar twitter.com/cheetah/status… Ty Hill @cheetah Annie if you want my number just say that 🤤 twitter.com/annieagar/stat… Annie if you want my number just say that 🤤 twitter.com/annieagar/stat… appreciate you man saw the video of that kid at your camp tho, looked like he already had your number🫡 appreciate you man saw the video of that kid at your camp tho, looked like he already had your number🫡😉😂 twitter.com/cheetah/status…

Agar noted that she saw a video of the football player at a football camp burn him on the field. And, said that it appeared that he already had his number.

Hill apparently appreciated the response as he sent a GIF back.

