Patrick Mahomes, like so many other accounts on Twitter, saw their blue check removed by Twitter. The two-time Super Bowl MVP called out the company's CEO, Elon Musk, wanting the blue check back.

Musk pushed through with a promise he made to remove the blue tick from around 400K verified accounts.

The only way to gain the feature back is to sign up for Twitter Blue, which costs around $8 a month. The Chiefs superstar has joined the list of other celebrities like Kim Kardashian who refused to pay for the blue check mark. He wrote on Twitter:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"@elonmusk let me get my blue check back!"

Subscribers’ replies will gain greater attention in a user's 'For You' feed with the Twitter Blue subscription. Tweets they connect with will also see a significant boost. Yet, Twitter will still show accounts that people follow in their For You feed, Twitter Blue subscribers or not.

The social media company's CEO stated that changes to pay-for verification are needed to do away with automated bot accounts and create another stream of income for advertising.

Yet, Patrick Mahomes could still have a blue checkmark if he pays or has Musk pay for it, as he did for another sports superstar. Musk revealed that he paid to have NBA superstar LeBron James keep his checkmark by paying for a Twitter Blue subscription.

Patrick Mahomes is not the only NFL player to lose their blue checkmark

Aaron Rodgers hasn't been spared either in Twitter's blue tick purge

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is not the only NFL player to have their blue checkmark taken away. Taybor Pepper, a long snapper for the San Francisco 49ers, lashed out at Musk after losing his checkmark.

Pepper threw out some vulgar insults towards Musk in a tweet that's no longer openly visible after he switched his profile to private:

“That little b–ch @elonmusk finally did it, he took away my check mark. I’m never gonna pay for this s–t platform btw. #BelugaWhaleLookinAss”

Patrick Mahomes isn't the only multi-time NFL MVP to lose his verification status. Aaron Rodgers also woke up to not having the blue checkmark next to his name:

The four-time MVP loses his blue checkmark. Credit:@aaronrodger12 (Twitter)

Time will tell if Patrick Mahomes will pay $8 to subscribe to Twitter Blue and get the blue check back for his 2.4 million followers.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes