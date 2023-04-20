Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is still on the Green Bay Packers roster with just one week until the start of the 2023 NFL Draft. Many see the start of the draft essentially as the deadline for the trade to be finalized.

NFL.com contributor Adam Schein discussed some of the hot pressing topics currently in the National Football League.

Schein said that he feels Green Bay needs to step back a bit on the demands for Aaron Rodgers. He said that they have to see that they aren't going to get exactly what they want in return for the 39-year-old quarterback.

"While I admittedly don't know the specifics of these negotiations, I feel like Green Bay has to chill on its demands for a quarterback Packers brass has already talked about in the past tense. Green Bay wants to surround Jordan Love with premium young talent, right? As soon as possible? Well, the Packers can add a top-50 pick to their 2023 roster with the deal I proposed above. With the draft just around the corner, logic says this trade happens very soon."

He added that if they accept a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional second-round pick that could turn into a first-round one, the Packers could use that to build around Jordan Love.

With time appearing to run out in negotiation talks, the Packers have to realize soon that the New York Jets aren't going to hand over all of their draft capital for Rodgers. After all, he is nearing the end of his career.

Could the Packers trade QB Aaron Rodgers to some team other than the Jets?

The Green Bay Packers seem ready to move on from the Super Bowl-winning quarterback Aaron Rodgers and start the next chapter with Jordan Love as quarterback. But with the trade negotiations with the New York Jets in a standstill, could the quarterback be traded elsewhere?

Only under one circumstance, if the quarterback changes his mind. The Packers allowed their quarterback to speak with the New York Jets before making his decision. And he essentially gets to choose which team he will play for in 2023.

So, unless the quarterback decides that he too is tired of the back-and-forth tactics, it's unlikely that the Packers would enter trade negotiations with another team.

