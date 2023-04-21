"Meanwhile Jordan’s still paying" - Fans cringe after Elon Musk confirms paying for LeBron James' Twitter 'Blue Check' 

LeBron James of the LA Lakers made it known earlier this month that he refuses to pay the $8 fee for the verification on Twitter. However, in an unexpected turn of events that led to acts of kindness, Twitter CEO and renowned business investor Elon Musk reached out to James' aide to keep the Lakers star verified.

LeBron James @KingJames will be gone soon cause if you know me I ain’t paying the 5. 🤷🏾‍♂️ Welp guess my bluewill be gone soon cause if you know me I ain’t paying the 5. 🤷🏾‍♂️ Welp guess my blue ✔️ will be gone soon cause if you know me I ain’t paying the 5. 🤷🏾‍♂️

Fans are having a moment of cringe after Musk confirmed that James is still verfied on Twitter.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Elon Musk confirms he’s paying for LeBron James’ verification check mark Elon Musk confirms he’s paying for LeBron James’ verification check mark https://t.co/nZMK3NO22u

According to him, LeBron isn't the only celebrity who has kept their blue check with the help of the founder of SpaceX. Famed author Stephen King also shared on Twitter that he hasn't paid for the blue check, yet he has maintained his verified status online.

Stephen King @StephenKing My Twitter account says I’ve subscribed to Twitter Blue. I haven’t.

My Twitter account says I’ve given a phone number. I haven’t. My Twitter account says I’ve subscribed to Twitter Blue. I haven’t.My Twitter account says I’ve given a phone number. I haven’t.

After finding out about this, fans quickly shared their take on the situation online. We've collected reactions from the fans regarding LeBron's Twitter verification and here are some of the best.

unhappy Claxton fan @ClaxFanatic @TheNBACentral Elon Musk purposely put a check mark on lebrons account just to save his agenda @TheNBACentral Elon Musk purposely put a check mark on lebrons account just to save his agenda

sky @GonsolinRBW @TheNBACentral LeBron getting special treatment from the officials AGAIN @TheNBACentral LeBron getting special treatment from the officials AGAIN

FADE @FadeAwayMedia @TheNBACentral Elon been a Bron fan attended his games when he was on the Heat. @TheNBACentral Elon been a Bron fan attended his games when he was on the Heat.

Jacob Howard @LMH_61618 @TheNBACentral Love Lebron but the billionaire is paying for the billionaire.. this country is a joke @TheNBACentral Love Lebron but the billionaire is paying for the billionaire.. this country is a joke

goldblooded balls @biggestofballs @TheNBACentral billionaires helping other billionaires you live to see it @TheNBACentral billionaires helping other billionaires you live to see it

Elon ruined it @TheNBACentral Being a broxsexual isn’t cool nowElon ruined it @TheNBACentral Being a broxsexual isn’t cool now Elon ruined it

Regardless of whether Musk is paying for James' blue check or not, it's unlikely that Twitter will remove his verified status. The Lakers star is one of the most well-known celebrities right now and his fame has taken over the league.

Stephen A. Smith expects LeBron James to outplay Dillon Brooks in Game 3

Minnesota Timberwolves v Los Angeles Lakers - Play-In Tournament

After Game 2 of the Lakers-Grizzlies bout, all eyes will be on LeBron James in their upcoming Game 3 playoff matchup. People are expecting King James to take over the series after the remarks made by Dillon Brooks after their game. Among those anticipating for James to dominate is famed sports journalist Stephen A. Smith.

"When you chirp like Dillon Brooks chirp last night, you gotta bust his a**. You literally gotta do that. I'm not talking about games 4, 5, 6, 7 winning the series. I'm talking about in a game where you make a statement and you remind him who the hell you are." Smith said.

"This is one of those moments if you are LeBron James."

"LeBron, because as we all know the brillian basketball savant that he is, he knows how to play the game and not necessarily take the bait and still drop 40. I'm not telling him to ignore the team, I'm not telling him to ignore strategy, I'm not telling him to just go out there and jack up shots. I'm saying, you could be LeBron doing what you normally do to win, while busting his 'you know what' in the process. Because he ain't on LeBron's level."

The Lakers' first-round series against the Grizzlies is tied with each team having one win.

