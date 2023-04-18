Who is Patrick Mahomes’ backup QB in 2023? Chiefs swoop for Tom Brady’s former teammate

The Kansas City Chiefs will change quarterbacks for the 2023 season, but fans of the team can rest easy.

While Patrick Mahomes' status remains untouched, backup quarterback Chad Henne decided to call it a career following the franchise's Super Bowl LVII win. Henne, who spent most of his career as a journeyman, found success with the Chiefs as a good friend to Mahomes who could also be the starter if Pat was hurt.

But the backup quarterback position was vague in Kansas City since Henne decided to hang up his cleats. Not anymore.

Former punter and current NFL analyst Pat McAfee broke the news on his show that the Kansas City Chiefs have signed quarterback Blaine Gabbert for the 2023 season. The former first-round pick is 33 and has been in the NFL since 2011.

Gabbert did not live up to the expectations of his career after being picked by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2011, but just like Henne, he found himself in a good place being the backup quarterback of a superstar. He spent the past four years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning a Super Bowl ring and learning as much as he could with Tom Brady.

Chiefs sign Blaine Gabbert to be new backup for Patrick Mahomes

Gabbert is also a hometown favorite. A five-star recruit from Missouri, Gabbert went on to star at the University of Missouri.

Blaine Gabbert with the Jacksonville Jaguars

Gabbert has been part of many teams in the league since leaving the Jaguars. He spent three years with the San Francisco 49ers – even getting the starter job ahead of the 2016 season, one with the Arizona Cardinals and one with the Tennessee Titans before settling with the Buccaneers in 2019 and now with the Chiefs.

He spent four years as the backup and learned a lot under Bruce Arians and Tom Brady's tutelage. He also has a Super Bowl ring from the 2020 season when Tampa Bay became the first team to win the championship playing a Super Bowl at home in a season marred by the COVID-19 pandemic.

