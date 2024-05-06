Reigning Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes is enjoying his offseason, but Tyreek Hill is making sure he isn't enjoying it too much. Mahomes was recently at the Miami Grand Prix when he was filmed making a throw inside the Miami Dolphins' stadium. The Chiefs star threw the football from ground level up into a section of the stadium where a fan was standing.

Being a former teammate of Mahomes', Tyreek Hill took to X to poke fun at the Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

Hill posted:

"Don't be throwing ducks in our stadium."

The term "throwing ducks" means throwing a weak or loopy pass, which we all know that Mahomes rarely does.

So Hill was quite clearly having some fun at Patrick Mahomes' expense as the Chiefs quarterback was once again showing off his arm strength.

Hill played with Mahomes from 2017 through 2021 and won a Super Bowl ring in 2019. Despite no longer being Chief, it appears that Hill and Mahomes still have quite a friendship.

Tyreek Hill a weapon Mahomes misses

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs

When Hill was with the Chiefs, Mahomes had one of the best deep-threat receivers in the NFL and utilized him superbly. Hill was a production machine with Mahomes throwing him the football, but when Tyreek moved to Miami at the end of 2021, Mahomes was missing a big weapon.

One might have expected Mahomes to miss the talents of Tyreek Hill's parents, but Kansas City has somehow managed to achieve back-to-back Super Bowl wins without the star receiver.

In both of Hill's years in Miami, he has surpassed 1,700 yards and has a combined 20 touchdowns but he has no Super Bowl ring with the Dolphins.

For Mahomes, last season was where we really saw the offense miss Hill. Chiefs were 15th in points scored (21.8/g) and among receivers, it was rookie Rashee Rice who led the team (938 yards), while Travis Kelce (984 yards) led the team overall.

So, while the Chiefs clearly missed Hill's talents to some extent, they still managed to win the Super Bowl.

Having expressed that the Chiefs' first Super Bowl win without him was hard to take, Hill was at ease last season seeing his former teammates be crowned champions. Now, he is seemingly content with how things are and is comfortable having fun at Mahomes' expense.

