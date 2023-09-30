Dolphins vs. Bills history: How many times has Miami come out on top?

According to "The Football Database," the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills have played 119 times (including five postseason games), with the Dolphins winning 62 and the Bills 56. They have tied one game.

The Dolphins go into the latest iteration of the rivalry as favorites, as they're one of the few teams left with an unbeaten record in 2023. Josh Allen and co will have their work cut out when they host Miami on Sunday.

What to expect from the Miami Dolphins in 2023?

The Dolphins have started the 2023 NFL season with a bang. They were just a field goal away from breaking the NFL points record for a single game against the Denver Broncos.

Mike McDaniels is cooking in South Beach, and his players are dancing in the kitchen. The Dolphins have arguably the fastest offense in NFL history, with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Raheem Mostert being among the ten fastest on the gridiron. That, coupled with Tua Tagovailoa's MVP form, makes the Dolphins a dark horse for the Super Bowl come the end of the season.

The Miami Dolphins are playing with much drive and focus at the start of the season, and we expect that they carry on the form to the postseason. Their game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday will be their toughest so far this year; if they can get a result against the Bills, they will look like the real deal.

What to expect from the Buffalo Bills in 2023?

The Buffalo Bills are developing a reputation as the "almost team" in the NFL. They're always decent in the regular season but fail to perform once the lights are brightest. Hence, it would take a brave person to bet that Josh Allen and Co. would win the Super Bowl in 2023.

Of course, the Bills have established stars. Josh Allen is the cover star of Madden 24 for a reason, Stefon Diggs is a top-five receiver, and Von Miller is your favorite QB's worst nightmare.

Ideally, the Bills should be a shoo-in to make at least a conference game, but you can never be sure with the franchise.