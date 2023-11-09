After more than two years of engagement, Tyreek Hill is finally a spouse.

On Wednesday, TMZ learned via court documents that the Miami Dolphins wide receiver married Keeta Vaccaro that afternoon. Keeta is the sister of former New Orleans and Tennessee Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro, who retired in 2021 to enter the esports business via his own team Gamers First (aka G1).

Hill had proposed to her in 2021 at an Independence Day party while he was still with the Kansas City Chiefs, telling TMZ Sports that he had made serious strides in ensuring that his now-wife got the better ring:

"She's definitely got the most diamonds, man. We made sure of that, you know what I'm saying?!"

But given the spate of domestic incidents involving NFL players, from Ray Rice to Greg Hardy, fans have been mostly worried, given the seven-time Pro Bowler's own legal issues.

