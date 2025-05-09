Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill posts straight from hospital bed with surprising health update

Tyreek Hill has been largely quiet during the offseason, and not without good reason - he has had wrist surgery. On Wednesday, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver took to social to post images of himself on a hospital bed, with medical wrappings around his right hand:

Ad

"Surgery went amazing today!!!"

Tyreek Hill reacts to wrist surgery

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Sources told ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques that it involved the removal of some screws, which had been "the plan all along".

Hill had initially injured during a joint practice session with the Washington Commanders in the preseason. While doctors recommended surgery, he, not wanting to lose an entire season recovering from such a procedure, opted to play through the injury.

His production suffered, however, as he failed to hit a thousand yards for the first time since the Dolphins traded for him in 2022. He also posted a losing record and missed the playoffs for the first time in his career.

Ad

Steelers floated as a trade destination for Tyreek Hill

While Tyreek Hill was lying in hospital waiting for his wrist to be mended, he became the subject of a new trade rumor.

Also on Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers were reported to have traded the disgruntled George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys. In the aftermath, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said on Good Morning Football:

Ad

"I would be surprised if the Steelers are done at the wide receiver position. They are likely to at least sign one more and there are a couple of talented wide receivers still on the market."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hill, who has hinted at wanting out several times, could be one of said players. At least, that is according to Steeler Nation's Anthony G. Halkias II, who writes:

"Pairing Metcalf with Hill would give the Steelers one of the most explosive receiving duos in the league... If the Steelers have a legitimate shot to acquire him, they should absolutely explore it."

Ad

However, Athlon Sports' Anthony Licciardi disagrees, saying that his speed-based style will be a poor fit on Arthur Smith's run-heavy offense - even with the presence of DK Metcalf, who is widely considered one of the best "freak athletes" in the league today.

And that is not to mention the quarterback situation - should Aaron Rodgers not sign, then Hill will be stick with one of former Dolphins teammate Skylar Thompson, franchise returnee Mason Rudolph, and rookie Will Howard - each man quite the downgrade from Tua Tagovailoa, injury history notwithstanding.

His antics may also ultimately cease to be worth tolerating for head coach Mike Tomlin, just as happened with Pickens. And that is not to mention his criminal history - something that a culture-centric franchise may not want to carry the baggage of.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.