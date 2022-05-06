"Don't call yourself a good teammate" - Two time Super Bowl winner appears to take a dig at Titans QB Ryan Tannehill

Ryan Tannehill recently made headlines after his Tennesse Titans drafted quarterback Malik Willis out of Liberty University in the 2022 NFL Draft. Willis fell to Tennessee in the third round but was given a first-round grade from several NFL insiders and draft scouts.

Tannehill did send Willis a welcome text once he was drafted but also said that he does not believe it is his duty to mentor a young quarterback.

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy knows what it takes to be a good teammate. The two-time Super Bowl champion had the following to say after hearing the commentary from the Titans' quarterback:

"If you don’t want to mentor, I get it but don’t call yourself a good teammate. If anything happens to you and he needs to replace you let’s pray he is prepared. Winning is the only stat that matters if you are a good teammate."

Tannehill is likely to hear criticism from different ends of the spectrum from fans and NFL pundits alike for his comments. The Titans, however, have bigger fish to fry as they aim to get back to the AFC Championship game for the first time since the 2019-2020 NFL season.

Will Ryan Tannehill and the Titans take the next step in the AFC in 2022?

Just two seasons ago, the Tennessee Titans faced off against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs for a chance to play in Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Titans lost that game by a score of 35-24 but it wasn't due to a poor outing from Ryan Tannehill. The former Miami Dolphins starter was 21-31 for 209 yards and recorded two touchdowns in that game. He will be key if the team are to get back to the AFC Championship and perhaps, go further.

However, achieving those goals will also require a heavy dose of Derrick Henry. King Henry, as he is affectionately known, is the straw that stirs the drink for the Titans' offense. He provides the team with a physicality unmatched at the running back position in the league today.

The team also need to deal with the loss of former star receiver A.J. Brown, who was traded away to the Philadelphia Eagles during last week's NFL Draft. However, Tennessee moved quickly to replace him by drafting Treylon Burks from the University of Arkansas in the first-round of the draft.

Burks is a physical specimen, similar to that of Brown, and has the ability to make acrobatic catches with great escapability.

6-3 225 with incredible physicality and run after catch ability. He also loves country music and hunts wild boar with a knife. Certified badass. Adam Levitan @adamlevitan Treylon Burks has been hunting wild boar (average weight around 200 pounds) since he was 9. With nothing but a knife and his dogs. Adjust your rankings accordingly. espn.com/nfl/draft2022/… Treylon Burks has been hunting wild boar (average weight around 200 pounds) since he was 9. With nothing but a knife and his dogs. Adjust your rankings accordingly. espn.com/nfl/draft2022/… Nashville is absolutely going to love Treylon Burks.6-3 225 with incredible physicality and run after catch ability. He also loves country music and hunts wild boar with a knife. Certified badass. twitter.com/adamlevitan/st… Nashville is absolutely going to love Treylon Burks.6-3 225 with incredible physicality and run after catch ability. He also loves country music and hunts wild boar with a knife. Certified badass. twitter.com/adamlevitan/st…

The Titans will also hope to have Ryan Tannehill lead them to the AFC Championship game and perhaps further if the team can remain healthy.

