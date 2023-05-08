Former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles recently spoke about his release by the Indianapolis Colts, while attending an event at Mariners Church in California. Despite being without a team and at the age of 34, he seems to be in a relatively positive mindset. Foles explained to the group:

"I was just released [Friday] by the Colts, which is actually a good thing, so don't cry for me. It's ok. The coach that I was there for, Frank Reich, was fired. Their GM [Chris Ballard] and I had a good relationship. It's all good. Everything's fine."

While he has admitted that retirement is now a real possibility for him, Foles also acknowledged that this is not the first time he has considered retiring from the NFL. Every offseason, he reflects on whether he wants to continue playing football at the professional level. This last year in particular has been a difficult one for him.

"Shoot, almost every year of my career I've almost retired. Every offseason, I think, 'Do I still want to play? Do I still want to keep going?' Specifically this last year with everything."

Does Nick Foles not have a future in the NFL?

Despite his impressive Super Bowl MVP credentials, Foles is currently facing challenges in finding a new team. Other veteran quarterbacks like Matt Ryan are also available, making it difficult for Foles to stand out as a potential backup option. In addition, teams looking for younger quarterbacks may prioritize players like Carson Wentz, who was also previously with the Indianapolis Colts.

Foles had previously worked with Frank Reich, who is now the head coach of the Carolina Panthers. This could have been a possible landing spot for him, but the team has already drafted a young quarterback in Bryce Young, and veteran quarterback Andy Dalton has been signed to support him.

Therefore, as Nick Foles himself seems to have realized, it looks difficult to find a path back to the NFL for him.

