"Don't even want that": Free agent S Jordan Poyer takes shots at Dolphins after being released during offseason

Free agent safety Jordan Poyer has been in the NFL since 2013, playing for the Philadelphia Eagles, Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins. Last season, he played for the Dolphins, appearing in 16 games and recording 98 total tackles. However, on Wednesday, information came to light that indicates that Poyer did not have a good experience with the Dolphins.

On Tuesday, Poyer made a post from his trip to the land of the indigenous Yawanawa people in Brazil. In one of the photos, he is seen giving away a Buffalo Bills jersey away to one of the indigenous people. A fan made a comment about the guy not wanting a Dolphins jersey.

"Guess they didn't want that Dolphin jersey huh."

Poyer took a shot at the Dolphins, responding to the comment.

"I don't even want that," Poyer wrote.

These comments were screenshotted and posted on X by insider Dov Kleiman.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman Jordan Poyer fired SHOTS at the Dolphins 😭

Jordan Poyer was released by the Dolphins earlier the offseason, which is likely part of the reason that he is upset with the organization.

Jordan Poyer opens up about transitioning from Buffalo to Miami

For many NFL players, moving from Buffalo to Miami would be a welcome change. Moving from one of the coldest NFL cities to one of the warmest is something many NFL players would prefer. However, that was not the case for Poyer. After playing for the Bills since 2017, he did not enjoy playing for the Dolphins. He spoke about this earlier this offseason.

"Last year was an extremely tough year on so many levels," Jordan Poyer said. "Our team wasn’t very good. I didn’t play as well as I wanted to play. It was just a really tough year, obviously, transitioning from Buffalo to Miami, cultures being different, systems being different, you know, it just didn’t work out the way that anybody had hoped.

"But at the same time, I’m thankful for it all. I’m thankful for all the moments, all the friendships. And would I like to play again? Absolutely. It’d be ideal to have a fantasy ending and be able to retire a Bill."

Last season, the Miami Dolphins did not qualify for the playoffs. Conversely, the Bills reached the AFC Championship Game, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.

While Poyer would like to have a fairytale ending in Buffalo, he is not currently signed to an NFL team. It is possible a spot opens up in the coming weeks as injuries pile up in the preseason.

