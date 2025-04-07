Todd Bowles may be defensive-minded, but the offense is taking the front seat regarding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers draft strategy. With six picks in hand for the 2025 NFL draft, the Bucs coach made it clear that he won’t hesitate to grab a difference-maker on offense, regardless of his coaching roots.

At last week’s team meetings, Bowles outlined his philosophy: "score first, scheme later." Though his NFL journey began as a safety and evolved through the defensive ranks, he stressed the need to keep stacking offensive firepower. He explained that building a sustainable scoring unit outweighs any desire to load up on defense.

“Being a defensive coach, I learn that you win by scoring points,” Bowles said via a transcript from the team. “I don’t ever want to bypass a very good offensive player. I can figure things out enough on defense to keep us competitive.

I would like to have some defensive players if that presented itself, but by no means will I bypass a very good offensive player just to satisfy my needs on defense.”

Bowles acknowledged he’d welcome new pieces on that side of the ball but emphasized that quality offensive talent is a bigger priority, especially given the physical toll of a long season. The 61-year-old also dismissed skipping a prospect due to positional depth.

“We can figure out how to keep the score down, but you can’t figure out a way to keep scoring points, especially if your horses go down," Bowles added. "You can never have enough horses on offense. But, yes, I’d like to add some pieces [on defense] if that’s what you’re asking me, but whether they come in the first or whether they come in the middle, remains to be seen.”

The bottomline is that Bowles is hunting for playmakers, not placeholders. Whether the Bucs start with a receiver, offensive lineman or skill player, they’ll lean on impact over instinct.

Todd Bowles targets cornerback depth as a draft priority amid durability concerns

The Bucs need cornerback depth, and Todd Bowles isn’t sugarcoating it. During last week’s league meetings, the Tampa Bay coach said the team will address the thin corner room in the 2025 NFL draft.

Free agency hasn’t filled the gap. Tampa Bay added Kindle Vildor and Bryce Hall, but Hall played just one game last season, and Vildor was a late-season pickup in Detroit.

Jamel Dean remains on the roster, but his durability remains a concern after playing only 12 games in 2024. Zyon McCollum, a 2022 fifth-rounder, has emerged as the most reliable option. And while Tykee Smith, a third-round pick last year, showed promise as a nickel, the team lacks depth behind him.

Bowles emphasized that every position is up for grabs, and Dean must compete to keep his role. While he won’t pass on an elite offensive weapon, expect cornerback to be a priority come April 24.

