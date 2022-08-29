"Don’t get it twisted" - Vocal anti-vaxxer Cole Beasley hints at larger conspiracy over no team signing him yet for 2022 NFL season

There are several notable NFL wide receivers who are still without a home for this season, which begins in a matter of days. Former All-Pro wideout Antonio Brown hasn't signed anywhere. Odell Beckham Jr., who was possibly on his way to a Super Bowl MVP award last winter, hasn't signed either.

Emmanuel Sanders, Desean Jackson, Dede Westbrook and others are still available for wide receiver-needy teams.

Cole Beasley, the 35-year-old veteran who's played for the Dallas Cowboys and the Buffalo Bills, remains a free agent. He has no interest in retiring.

Beasley is a vocal dissenter of vaccines. He even refused to get the COVID-19 shot when a large majority of NFL players did. The NFL was trying to keep its players safe while the pandemic raged on, but not every player agreed to do so.

Beasley believes this has played a role in his inability to garner any attention from NFL teams. He sent a cryptic message to his followers.

Cole Beasley @Bease11 All these “unemployed” jokes like I don’t have the skill anymore. You don’t go from drawing double teams in the playoffs to not having it anymore within a few months. I still grabbed 80 catches with 3 broken ribs for half of them. No games missed. Don’t get it twisted. All these “unemployed” jokes like I don’t have the skill anymore. You don’t go from drawing double teams in the playoffs to not having it anymore within a few months. I still grabbed 80 catches with 3 broken ribs for half of them. No games missed. Don’t get it twisted.

Beasley tweeted:

Beasley has never been shy about his feelings about the vaccine, which gained him fans in some respect but lost some in others.

Green Mountain 🥍 Coach @CuseHoopsFreak @Bease11 I used to be a big fan Cole, and I didn’t really care if you were vaccinated or not TBH. But you were so damn annoying with your petulant rants on social media I just couldn’t take it anymore. Going back and forth with fans. Total lack of professionalism. Best of luck @Bease11 I used to be a big fan Cole, and I didn’t really care if you were vaccinated or not TBH. But you were so damn annoying with your petulant rants on social media I just couldn’t take it anymore. Going back and forth with fans. Total lack of professionalism. Best of luck 👍

What NFL teams might be interested in signing Cole Beasley?

Despite a lack of interest thus far, there is always a market for wide receivers. NFL offenses typically feature three of them fairly often in an offense, so having good ones at a team's disposal is always good.

There are some teams that need more help than others, especially when injuries can be expected to occur. Eventually, a team will probably look at signing Beasley.

That could be the Baltimore Ravens, who've needed wide receiver help for seasons and just traded away Marquise Brown.

The Green Bay Packers could use depth after trading away Davante Adams in the offseason.

The Miami Dolphins probably want to make it as easy as possible for Tua Tagavailoa, so adding another weapon wouldn't be a surprise.

Even teams like the Minnesota Vikings or others with established talent at that position could benefit from having a strong pass catcher down the depth chart.

