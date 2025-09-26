  • home icon
"Don’t know if it’s going to get any better": Tony Gonzalez says Russell Wilson played himself out of Hall of Fame amid career slump

By Nishant
Published Sep 26, 2025 15:12 GMT
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants - Source: Imagn
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants (image credit: IMAGN)

The New York Giants decided to bench veteran quarterback Russell Wilson for Sunday's game against the LA Chargers. The team is off to a 0-3 start, and will replace the 10-time Pro Bowler with rookie signal-caller Jaxson Dart.

Former Chiefs tight end Tony Gonzalez discussed Wilson's situation during Thursday's pregame show for the Cardinals-Seahawks game. He was asked if the NFL world has seen the last of Wilson.

"Honestly, I hope we have," Gonzalez said. "And I say that because just looking at him and his career, his legacy, like you talked about, if ever there was somebody who played himself out of a Hall of Fame, it’s Russell Wilson. And I say that because look at what’s happened ever since he left Seattle.
Gonzalez added that he's unsure if there's still a way for Wilson to get back to his old form.

"When he was in Seattle, he was the man," Gonzalez said. "He was making these good plays. He won a Super Bowl. Went to two of them. But as soon as he left there, he went to Denver, signed that big old deal. They paid him $39 million to leave.
"He goes to Pittsburgh, plays there one year. He’s out of there now he goes here and has three games. I just don’t know if it’s going to get any better, and I don’t want to see him on a sideline holding a clipboard.”
Wilson completed 17 of 37 passes for 168 yards and zero touchdowns in the season opener loss to the Washington Commanders. He improved against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2, going 30 of 41 for 450 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. However, the interception led to New York's second loss of the season.

Wilson struggled against the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday. He went 18 of 32 for 160 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions in the 22-9 loss. After an underwhelming start to the season, the Giants are set to give Dart, who they selected at No. 25 in April, the QB1 job.

Russell Wilson reacts to the Giants' decision to bench him

Russell Wilson was not surprised by the franchise's decision to bench him. He addressed the media on Wednesday, admitting that the Chiefs game was back-and-forth and didn't go their way.

"So sometimes you feel like in the moment, you feel like you're at the end of something or something's heavy," Wilson said.
Wilson believes that it's not the end. A part of him will continue to fight, stand up and believe in himself and the people around him. He added that leaders don't pick when they want to lead or want to help.

Wilson was booed by the fans for his performance last week, and he likely knew that the team's decision to bench him was coming.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
