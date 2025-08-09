"Don't let your ego get in the way" - NFL fans react as Shedeur Sanders refuses to sign autographs before Browns-Panthers preseason game 

A clip of Shedeur Sanders before his preseason debut for the Cleveland Browns against the Carolina Panthers went viral on social media. In the video, he can be seen walking onto the field for some practice. When fans asked him for an autograph, he declined, saying that it would not be a good look for him.&quot;I'm about to play a game. It's not a great look to be signing stuff,&quot; Sanders said.Fans shared their reactions to Sanders' comment and decision to decline autographs ahead of the preseason showdown.kenroywalker @kenroywalker1LINK@YahooSports What the heck that have to do with signing anything, dude don’t let your ego get in the way of your progress with supporting u to success after everything but treat the fans good.THE PREMIUM @GamblersDreamLINK@YahooSports But you seem to be good directing your brother with the camera?Mitch @BvrnzyLINK@YahooSports He should enjoy his 15 mins while he has it and do everything possible to grow his base... pictures, autographs, etc Because soon it’ll all be overShannonSharpesWife80🧘🏾‍♀️ @plantain_cali80LINK@YahooSports Nothing but bunch of grown ass nobodies hating on this kid. Lmao shamefulTHIS TOO SHALL PASS - I also said this in 2016 @sharpetaxLINK@YahooSports I love that Shedeur has his own personal photographer- big bro Jr.jordan @jordan530392676LINK@YahooSports The trolls are out in full force responding to this post. Go 12! Go 12!Shedeur Sanders did not disappoint with his performance against the Panthers. He completed 14 of the 23 passes he attempted on the field. The rookie quarterback also put up 138 yards and two passing TDs to help the Cleveland Browns secure a 30-10 victory over the Panthers.Shedeur Sanders opens up about NFL debut in preseason game against PanthersAfter the game, Coach Prime's son had an interview with News 5 reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala. During this interaction, she asked him to share his feelings about his performance against the Panthers.&quot;I'll say the most important thing about being a quarterback is leading your team. I'll say definitely the scoreboard, I think we did that pretty good,&quot; Sanders said.&quot;Just you know, being consistent, even if things are going our way or not going our way. Being able to bounce back and not staying in a hole. Being a quarterback's gonna be ups and downs, pros and cons, everything. So you gotta stay level-headed through it,&quot; he added.The Cleveland Browns take on the Philadelphia Eagles next on Aug. 16 before kicking off the 2025 season with a Week 1 showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 7.Do you think Shedeur Sanders will start under center in Week 1? How do you think the Cleveland Browns will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.