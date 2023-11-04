Dak Prescott once recalled how his mother reprimanded him over multiple INTs in practice

Dak Prescott has taken his fair share of heat over the years, but he was conditioned to take criticism long before he reached the NFL. According to Yahoo Sports, his late mother, Peggy Prescott, would call him, his brothers and his friends out over mistakes.

Prescott was brought up in a trailer park by the single mother, and while she worked an exhausting amount of hours, she always kept enough in the tank to push the next generation.

She would beg defensive end Tad Prescott to "hit somebody" and offensive lineman Jace to "stop playing pitty-pat with" his opponents. Dak wouldn't escape criticism either as Peggy would yell "don't practice that s***," after interceptions in practice.

"If you can't run with the big dogs, stay on the porch," she said after Prescott was knocked down and came home crying one time in his earlier years.

Peggy Prescott passed away about a decade ago in 2013 and her son continues to reference her in 2023. Fans will notice him pointing up. When he does that, he's pointing at her.

Dak Prescott trends up after troubling start

While quarterbacks such Brock Purdy spent the early games putting up quality statistics, Prescott started slow. By the end of Week 5, he had thrown for five touchdowns and three interceptions. The totals worried fans that they were in for a 2022 version of the quarterback who led the league in interceptions.

However, Dak Prescott's Week 8 performance against the Los Angeles Rams changed all of that as his arm launched a barrage of touchdowns. During Oct. 29's performance, he threw for four touchdowns, one interception and 304 yards. He completed 80.6% of his passes without the assistance of a breakout run game.

Tony Pollard had just 12 carries for 53 yards in the contest, meaning that the quarterback was the true source of the team's 43-point explosion. It was a must-win for Matthew Stafford and the Rams who were teetering at 3-4, so the Cowboys got their best shot.

Heading into Week 9, Prescott has thrown for 10 touchdowns and five interceptions after heading into Week 8 with six touchdowns and four interceptions. With another breakout performance of that level, the Cowboys quarterback could officially put fans and perhaps his mother's spirit at ease.