"Don't be shocked if they shut down Jayden Daniels": Peter Schrager sends Commanders warning ahead of Packers Week 2 showdown

Sports commentator Peter Schrager has sent a warning to the Washington Commanders’ offense, led by quarterback Jayden Daniels, about the Green Bay Packers’ defense. Schrager issued the warning on Wednesday while appearing on First Take.
The ESPN analyst was asked whether he’s higher on the Packers or lower on the Lions following the teams’ Week 1 clash. The game saw the Packers emerge with a 27-13 win in a solid defensive display where debutant edge rusher Micah Parsons shone.
The Packers face the Commanders next on Sunday. Schrager sent a hint about Green Bay’s defense. He said:
“We’ve seen the 2000 Ravens, and we’ve seen the ‘76 Steelers. I’m not putting them in that conversation, but what they did to the Lions on Sunday was maybe the greatest performance by any one unit all last week, and that includes the Bills’ offense. Nine tackles for a loss. Four sacks. And of course, Micah Parsons gets the headlines. 29 snaps. I look at guys who have been considered busts the last few years in the draft. Quay Walker, unblockable! Rashan Gary, unblockable! Lukas Van Ness, unblockable! They play Washington tomorrow night… don’t be shocked if they come out there and shut down Jayden Daniels. That is how good this Packers’ defense is.”
Jayden Daniels led the Commanders to a 21-6 win in their season opener at Northwest Stadium. The second-year quarterback completed 19-of-30 passes for 233 yards and one touchdown. The former first-round pick rushed for an additional 68 yards on 11 carries, averaging 6.2 yards on each run.
Jayden Daniels’ injury status ahead of meeting with the Green Bay Packers
Jayden Daniels was included in the Commanders’ injury report on Monday with concerns about a problem on his right wrist. However, he participated fully in practice, with speculations about his availability to face the Green Bay Packers on Thursday.
However, with the Packers' challenge drawing ever closer, the Commanders’ head coach, Dan Quinn, has cleared Daniels to play. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pessilero, Quinn revealed he had “zero concerns” about the quarterback’s status.
Daniels, selected with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, had an immediate impact with the Commanders. In his rookie season, he threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns. He was as lethal on his feet, with 891 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 148 carries.
