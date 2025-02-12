“Don't think anybody's happy about that” - Cowboys legend Troy Aikman gets candid on franchise’s Super Bowl drought nearing 30 years

The 2025 NFL season will be the 30th since the Dallas Cowboys' last Super Bowl win in 1995. The 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Sun Devil Stadium in Super Bowl 30 was the franchise's third in four seasons.

Quarterback Troy Aikman, who was under center in all three wins, felt that roster would hoist a few more Lombardi Trophies before it was dismantled and the franchise would continue winning. In an interview during the 2025 Children Cancer Fund Gala in Dallas, the Hall of Famer said:

“I thought we had more in us, and I thought we would be back. Obviously, we weren't. But not only were we not back, but you know, here we are, almost three decades later, and no one's been back."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Aikman added that he, like all Cowboys fans, is frustrated with the franchise's repeated postseason failures and believes it's high time the front office finds a way to end the team's Super Bowl drought:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I speak for the Cowboys faithful in saying that, you know, it's been a long time, and this is the Dallas Cowboys, and it's an organization that's had a great history, and this team has won a lot of games over the years with a lot of different players, but for whatever reasons, they just haven't been able to get it done in the postseason. But I don't think anybody's happy about that, that that's been a part of the Cowboys' legacy and what this franchise has stood for for so many years.”

Expand Tweet

Dak Prescott believes Cowboys 'pretty close' to Eagles

While the Cowboys' players, coaches, fans, and executives watched the playoffs from their couches, their arch-rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, thrashed the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game and the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl to finish the season as champions.

Despite the stark contrast in the two teams' fortunes, quarterback Dak Prescott believes they aren't as distant as their records suggested. During an interview at the 2025 Children Cancer Fund Gala, he said:

"I feel like we compete with the Eagles and beat them for the most part when we've played them. I don't want to say check the record when the other guy's holding a trophy right now. So, credit to them. They've earned it, and they deserved it, by all means... It's our turn, and it's on us."

Expand Tweet

While the Eagles were 2-0 against the Cowboys in 2024, the head-to-head series between the two over the past eight years has been pretty close. Since the 2017 campaign, they have battled 16 times. Dallas has won nine and Philadelphia has seven victories to their name.

However, the Eagles have won the Super Bowl twice in that span, while the Cowboys have failed to make it past the divisional round. Dallas' record against Philadelphia may be impressive but their wins over their division rivals haven't yielded anything of note.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.