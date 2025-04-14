"Don’t think he gets past Jacksonville" - NFL fans react to Mason Graham's scheduled visit with Jets

NFL fans believe the Jacksonville Jaguars will select Mason Graham with the fifth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Jaguars have several needs ahead of the draft, but the defensive line is a major need. However, heading into the draft, Graham has a top-30 visit set with the New York Jets, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported.

After Rapoport's report, fans think the visit is meaningless as he will be drafted fifth overall by Jacksonville.

"He’d be a slam dunk but don’t think he gets past Jacksonville," a fan wrote.

"All that for him to go five to the Jaguars," a fan added.

The Jaguars have been heavily linked to Graham ahead of the draft and it appears many fans expect that to be the pick. However, Jets fans are hopeful he does fall to seventh overall.

"Looks like the Jets are loading up the D-line!," a fan wrote.

"The only defensive player acceptable at 7," a fan added.

Many fans think Graham will be an impact player in the NFL and they are hoping their team selects him.

"Blue chipper, I’m praying he falls to 12," a fan wrote.

"He a jaguar they need relax," a fan added.

Graham was a star player at Michigan for three seasons and helped the Wolverines win the national championship in 2023. Last season, he recorded 46 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and 1 pass defense.

Jaguars GM believes rookies will have an impactful role

Jacksonville hired new GM James Gladstone, and he is looking to make the Jaguars a playoff contender again.

The Jaguars had a good offseason in free agency and are now focused on the draft. Gladstone says the draft will be crucial as he knows having impact rookies will be key.

"We're going to have to have some spots that are actually open for [draft picks] to insert," Gladstone said, via ESPN. "So [adding] a veteran at this point could be just standing in the way. We're going to allow these rookies to get a chance to get out on the field and help us this coming fall."

Gladstone believes the Jaguars raised the floor in free agency, and now in the draft, Jacksonville is looking to raise the ceiling.

The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

