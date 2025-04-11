Where will Mason Graham get drafted? Projecting best fit for Michigan star

Mason Graham was a vital piece of the Michigan Wolverines during his three-year collegiate football career. The defensive tackle was a key member of their 2023 national championship-winning squad.

With the 2025 NFL draft around the corner, let's look at Graham's draft projection and his potential landing spots.

Mason Graham's NFL draft projection

According to NFL Draft Buzz, Mason Graham is projected to be a top five pick. Graham parlayed his elite wrestling ability to become a force on Michigan's defense.

The Servite High School (California) product was consistent in the Wolverines' defense as they won the 2023 national championship. He ended his college career with 108 tackles, 18 tackles for a loss and nine sacks in 39 games.

Mason Graham's landing spots

3. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints could use reinforcements throughout their roster. They ended the 2024 season with a 5-12 record and missed out on the postseason again.

Mason Graham could be a phenomenal addition to Kellen Moore's team. He would likely become a key part of their defense instantly and put pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

However, Graham could be off the board by the time the Saints pick at No. 9. They might have to move up in the draft to snag the Michigan standout.

2. Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers improved under Dave Canales in 2024. The franchise pushed a couple of postseason contenders to the brink of defeat.

However, the Panthers' defense turned out to be their Achilles' heel. So, what better way to improve their defense than drafting Mason Graham in the first round?

Unfortunately, just like with the previous potential landing spot, it's unlikely that Graham would still be available by the time Carolina is on the clock at No. 8.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are likely the best team to draft Mason Graham. The defensive line is the team's biggest need, and Graham looks tailor-made for the role.

He should still be available at No. 5 so the Jaguars could select their DL for now and the future.

Trevor Lawrence may prefer playing with Graham rather than against him in the NFL.

