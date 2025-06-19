"Don’t think T.J. Watt is obsessed" - NFL analyst claims Steelers LB isn’t chasing dollars like Myles Garrett and Micah Parsons amid contract standoff

T.J. Watt has been absent from the Pittsburgh Steelers' OTAs. This move has caused a stir in the NFL world and raised eyebrows about his future with the franchise. Watt is one of the most important assets of the Steelers' defense. But his absence speaks volumes.

NFL insider Mark Kaboly recently gave his take on the situation. He doesn't believe that Watt is doing this to become the highest-paid defensive star and chase money like Myles Garrett and Micah Parsons; the LB would rather want long-term security.

"I don’t know how much the total amount really matters to T.J. I don’t think he’s focused on Parsons, because I don’t even view those two as playing the same position. It’s kind of like when Le’Veon Bell wanted to be paid as a wide receiver and a running back.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It’s nice to say, but that’s not really how it works. So I don’t think T.J. is obsessed with being the highest-paid guy. I think he’s looking more for guaranteed money and long-term security. If he gets paid more than Garrett by a buck, so be it."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

He added:

"With J.J. Watt saying, 'He could’ve got it done earlier,' I don’t think that matters much. Who cares if it’s now, later, or even right before Week 1? As long as the number feels right, that’s what matters. And maybe the Steelers did offer him something that made him say, 'Let’s hold off.' Maybe he’s going to hold in either way."

Check out the video below:

Expand Tweet

Steelers' insider hints at a supporting stance by the Steelers on T.J. Watt's fine for missing the mandatory camp

As mentioned above, T.J. Watt missed the Steelers' mandatory minicamp as he is seeking a contract extension. The players who do not participate in the camps usually pay a fine, and Watt might not escape that either.

However, Steelers' insider Ray Fittipaldo hinted at the team probably waiving Watt's $104,768 fine once he signs a new deal.

"Yes they can and will in Watt's case once he does sign."

Since 2017, T.J. Watt has played 121 games for the Steelers, which drafted him with the 30th pick of the 2017 NFL draft. He is a 4x All-Pro and the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year award winner.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gurjyot Singh Dadial I love football and WWE! Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.