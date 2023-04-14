“Don’t use that to tear him down” – RGIII claps back against Ben Roethlisberger’s Lamar Jackson hot take

Former Pittsburgh Steelers icon Ben Roethlisberger seems to have ticked people off with his recent Lamar Jackson comments. In fact, Robert Griffin III is no exception.

Roethlisberger's comments come from his podcast Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger, where he discussed his opinions on Jackson as a player.

Griffin chimed in on Twitter, joining fans in supporting his former Baltimore Ravens teammate.

Robert Griffin III @RGIII Ben Roethlisberger on Lamar Jackson;



“You don’t fear him sitting in the pocket and picking you apart.”



Teams FEAR Lamar the runner MORE THAN the passer, but don’t use that to tear him down.



"Teams FEAR Lamar the runner MORE THAN the passer, but don't use that to tear him down. For example, Lamar's Career Passer Rating and QBR in the pocket is better than Big Ben"

"Teams FEAR Lamar the runner MORE THAN the passer, but don’t use that to tear him down. For example, Lamar’s Career Passer Rating and QBR in the pocket is better than Big Ben," RGIII wrote.

The 33-year-old went on to add stats, comparing Jackson to Big Ben during his career:

Career Passer rating in the pocket



-97.9-Lamar

-94.2-Big Ben



Career QBR in the pocket



-64.9-Lamar

-97.9-Lamar
-94.2-Big Ben
Career QBR in the pocket
-64.9-Lamar
-63.4-Big Ben

Of course, this compares Jackson's current stats to those of Roethlisberger's complete NFL career. Jackson, a 2018 Draft pick, has years worth of games left in him.

Though a few fans agreed with Griffin, a few users sided with Roethlisberger:

Him Reaper 🗡️ @SwxggyCrypn



“You don’t fear him sitting in the pocket and picking you apart.”



Teams FEAR Lamar the runner MORE THAN the passer, but don’t use that to tear him down.



Thank you RG3

Jayquan P @Jayquan1122



“You don’t fear him sitting in the pocket and picking you apart.”



Teams FEAR Lamar the runner MORE THAN the passer, but don’t use that to tear him down.



You literally can't say anything about him! I hate to tell y'all but he ain't the perfect QB abd he is allow some criticism and wat Ben said wasn't false! 🤷🏾‍♂️

A few users urged everyone to go watch the entire clip, and not fall into false narratives.

"Play the whole clip. No need to create narratives that don’t exist," one fan wrote.

In his career, Jackson has thrown for 12,209 yards, 101 touchdowns and just 38 interceptions with a career passer rating of 96.7. The Ravens QB also has 4,437 yards and 24 touchdowns on the ground.

Ben Roethlisberger can't put his faith in Lamar Jackson

According to the Steelers icon, teams don't fear Lamar Jackson, speaking on his skill as a pocket passer.

"You know, with Lamar, you want to bring safeties down to stop, help stop the run because you're not," Big Ben said.

Catch The Blitz @catchtheblitz



“With Lamar you want to bring safeties down to help stop the run because you don’t really fear his accuracy all the time. You don’t fear him sitting in the pocket and picking you apart.”



"With Lamar you want to bring safeties down to help stop the run because you don't really fear his accuracy all the time. You don't fear him sitting in the pocket and picking you apart."
(via Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger Podcast)

He continued:

"You don't really fear Lamar's arms, his accuracy all the time. He's got a huge arm. He can make things happen when he scrambles or whatever, but you don't fear him just sitting in the pocket and picking you apart. So, you can bring safeties down because you do see him running because he's a different level runner."

Jackson, on his end, is yet to re-sign with the Ravens. The team recently secured Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year deal worth $15 million. Including bonuses, this could go up to $18 million.

Lamar Jackson at a Carolina Panthers v Baltimore Ravens game

While OBJ wasn't assured of Jackson continuing in Baltimore, the wide receiver remains optimistic about pairing up with the 26-year-old QB.

