"Don't wanna talk about that right now": Trey Smith gets honest about Chiefs contract extension after $23,402,000 franchise tag

Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith isn’t interested in dwelling on contract drama as training camp looms. Instead, he’s leaning on his representatives to navigate the high-stakes negotiation over his future.

During a conversation with Kay Adams on the "Up & Adams Show" on Thursday, Smith was candid about his desire to stay focused on his preparation rather than the uncertainty surrounding his next deal.

"I leave it to the hands of my agents. And, you know, obviously, the front office staff at the Chiefs are elite, and, you know, at the end of the day, I just let them take care of it," Trey Smith said.

"I just have to focus on being the best version of myself, being the best football player, and being prepared for training camp because Saint Joe's around the corner. ... We don't want to talk about that right now."

Up & Adams @UpAndAdamsShow LINK Is Trey Smith getting an extension before the July 15th deadline? 🤔 @heykayadams | @treysmith #ChiefsKingdom

The Chiefs designated Smith with the franchise tag earlier this year, locking in a guaranteed salary north of $23 million for the upcoming season, a record figure for a player at his position.

Trey Smith extension deadline creates urgency for both sides

Houston Texans v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty

Despite the financial blanket that comes with the tag, Trey Smith and the team still face an approaching deadline. Under NFL rules, they have until July 15 to finalize a long-term agreement. If no extension is completed by Tuesday afternoon, negotiations will have to pause until after the regular season concludes.

General manager Brett Veach has been clear about his commitment to keeping the All-Pro guard in Kansas City. Earlier this offseason, the front office exercised contract options on fellow starters George Karlaftis and Trent McDuffie.

Smith, a sixth-round selection back in 2021 who has since developed into a cornerstone on the offensive line, is next in line for a potential multiyear commitment.

The process hasn’t been simple. Analyst Mike Florio has pointed out that structuring a new contract around such a substantial franchise tag creates unique complications.

The Chiefs will need to strike a balance between immediate guarantees and longer-term cap flexibility. Smith’s options are clear: either play the 2025 season under the tag and enter free agency next spring, or accept the team’s best offer to secure his future now.

Kansas City has a recent history of finalizing extensions during the late summer. Over the past year, players like kicker Harrison Butker, center Creed Humphrey, and tight end Noah Gray all signed new deals before the regular season kicked off.

However, Trey Smith’s situation is different because the franchise tag imposes a hard cutoff by mid-July.

