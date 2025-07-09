Trey Smith has been one of the anchors of the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive line and one of the best guards in the NFL. He is also an important name to keep an eye on across the next week of the offseason. He signed his franchise tag with the Chiefs in March and is currently approaching the July 15th deadline to potentially sign a long-term contract.

Ad

The franchise tag will pay Smith $23.4 million for the 2025 NFL season, which makes him the highest-paid offensive guard by nearly $3 million this year, according to Pro Football Talk. Mike Florio recently described how this could be an issue for the Chiefs and why the upcoming deadline is a crucial date for them.

Florio explained:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Given the magnitude of the tag and the realities of the guard position, it could be a challenge to get a deal done before Tuesday of next week. For Smith, the choice is to proceed at $23.4 million in 2025 with either $28.08 million or a trip to the open market in 2026, or to accept the team's best offer on a multi-year deal."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The franchise tag for offensive linemen is not specific to their positions, so the tackles oftejn drive up the value. This is also why it's rare for centers and guards to receive franchise tags, which may have been a mistake for the Chiefs to use theirs on Trey Smith. He is essentially being paid like a tackles, despite being a guard.

Florio basically explained that Smith will be eliegible for the tag again next year, so the ball is pretty much in his court when it comes to a potential extension with the Chiefs. He could decline to do so, officially locking in his tag on July 15th, and putting the franchise in a predicament next year that could include him hitting the unrestricted free agent market.

Ad

Exploring what Trey Smith contract extension could look like with Chiefs

Trey Smith

Mike Florio broke down that most players in Trey Smith's situation on a franchise tag in the past have used a general contract structure in negotiations with their teams. He explained that they often require the first two years of the contract to be fully guaranteed, with options beyond that, and a 20% raise from one season to the next.

Using this formula, Smith could be seeking $51.48 million in fully-guaranteed money across the next two seasons, potentially with player options for additional seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs after that built into his potential contract. This could be an epensive proposition for a guard, but considering they already franchise tagged him, Smith seeminglyu has all of the leverage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.