“Don't want to feel like a cancer” - James Cook makes feelings known on Bills’ future after wishing $15,000,000 salary

With free agency getting closer, some players have been vocal about their contracts. Buffalo Bills running back James Cook, under contract through 2025, is seeking an extension worth $15 million per year.

On Thursday's edition of "Nightcap" with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco, Cook made it clear that he does not want to be a distraction while negotiating his contract.

"I don't want to feel like a cancer at all. I don't like all that attention," Cook said (h/t Sports Illustrated). That's not me, honestly. I'm just standing on business ... what I deserve. I just want what I deserve. What I asked for."

Cook had a productive season in 2024, tying for the league lead with 16 rushing touchdowns. He recorded 1,009 rushing yards on 207 attempts, averaging 4.9 yards per carry. Cook caught 32 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns. He had 272 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the playoffs.

If Cook secures a $15 million annual salary, only Christian McCaffrey ($19m AAV) would have a larger average salary in terms of running backs.

Can the Buffalo Bills afford a contract extension with James Cook?

The Buffalo Bills are one of five teams with a negative cap space as they are $10.1 million over, according to Over The Cap. The roster still needs to figure out if they are going to bring back both free safety Damar Hamlin and cornerback Rasul Douglas this offseason and make space for the 2025 NFL draftees they will sign.

This could simply mean having some free agents walk and cutting some expensive players, but Bills general manager Brandon Beane could begin to borrow money from contracts like quarterback Josh Allen and linebacker Von Miller.

It is going to be difficult to pay James Cook $15 million per season and continue to be a contender in the AFC. The Bills need to have to figure it out before he becomes a free agent after the 2025 season.

