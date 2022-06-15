"Don’t want to be in a position where it looks like we didn’t do enough” - NFL analyst reveals how new Deshaun Watson lawsuits could slow down league's disciplinary process

At one point earlier this year, it seemed like Deshaun Watson was nearly at the end of his 18-month legal war. However, many now feel that the quarterback's battle could be just getting started.

Another wave of accusations has come through and could effectively serve as a reset to his progress. This has left people, including the NFL itself, wondering whether the additional lawsuits are just the tip of the iceberg.

One NFL analyst believes the uncertainty around the true scope of Watson's behavior could stymie the league's willingness to make a decision regarding a suspension. Speaking on "Get Up," NFL analyst Dan Graziano outlined his expectations. Here's how he put it:

“Two new lawsuits filed last week, right. So even if the league thought it was through with its investigation and ready to make a decision on whether or not to discipline Deshaun Watson under personal conduct policy, we now have to take that into consideration.”

Mina Kimes @minakimes The Browns bet $230 million on Deshaun Watson because they hoped everyone would just move on. But the NY Times did something that the team arrogantly refused/pretended to do: They actually investigated what happened. The Browns bet $230 million on Deshaun Watson because they hoped everyone would just move on. But the NY Times did something that the team arrogantly refused/pretended to do: They actually investigated what happened. https://t.co/7p5f9ofv71

Graziano added that the uncertainty certainly comes into consideration when deciding on the punishment for Deshaun Watson:

“And there's no question that part of the league’s calculus here is 'If we make a disciplinary recommendation and then we find out later down the road that these cases go to trial, we find out information that we didn’t have and should have factored into the decision, we don't want to be in a position where it looks like we didn't do enough.'”

Colin Dunlap @colin_dunlap Deshaun Watson will never play another game in the NFL. Deshaun Watson will never play another game in the NFL.

Deshaun Watson has endured a rocky few years

Deshaun Watson during his time with the Houston Texans

Deshaun Watson helped his college side Clemson win the National Championship over Alabama in 2016. In his first three years in the NFL immediately following that victory, the quarterback seemed to be on his way to do great things with the Houston Texans.

The Texans were on an upward trajectory, going further and further after Watson joined the franchise.

However, 2020 marked the end of the quarterback's zenith both on and off the field. Following his playoff season in 2019, he threw for a career-high 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. However, he finished 2020 with a career-low win-loss record at 4-12.

Soon after concluding the season, Watson was slammed with 22 accusations of sexual misconduct, leading to criminal and civil lawsuits. The lawsuits played a factor in the quarterback missing out on 2021.

In 2022, he was excused from criminal charges, but soon after ran into another wave of accusations, bringing the total lawsuits to 26. A New York Times article further reported that the quarterback saw 66 massage therapists in a 17-month span.

Watson, who joined the Cleveland Browns this offseason, could now face a suspension from the league for his actions off the field.

