"Tim Tebow is the ONLY athlete in history to be blackballed for his faith" - Donald Trump endorsed writer ridiculously claims QB's religious beliefs led to end of career

Tim Tebow was a two-sport superstar during his high school days, but his immense success at that level did not translate after college. Author Nick Adams claims that it wasn't his lack of talent that caused him to flame out in both baseball and football, but rather his unapologetic Christian beliefs. Adams bizarrely said that it was his faith that led to him being boycotted by MLB and the NFL.

Adams tweeted:

"Tim Tebow is the ONLY athlete in history to be blackballed for his faith by both the NFL and MLB. He batted .494 in high school and was well on his way to Cooperstown during his comeback before baseball went woke and stopped his ascent to stardom. I’m DEMANDING a total boycott!"

The author has been an avid supporter of the former quarterback on Twitter. He even tweeted that parents should raise their kids to be:

"VICTORS like Tim Tebow, not VICTIMS like Colin Kaepernick."

The truth is much less controversial than what Adams appears to believe. Tebow was a great talent, but it just didn't work out for him. He had more than one opportunity, but it just didn't happen on the field. It will be interesting to see if Adams leads the way by boycotting both sports in the 2022 season.

Tim Tebow's interesting career

Tim Tebow celebrating Florida's BCS National Championship win over Oklahoma

Tim Tebow enjoyed a stellar high school career in baseball and football. He then pursued a career in football and joined the University of Florida, where he enjoyed immense success. He won two BCS National Championships and won the Heisman Award.

Tebow's exploits in college football prompted the Denver Broncos to select him in the first round of the 2010 NFL draft. After spending his rookie season as a backup, Tebow was trusted with the starting quarterback role during the 2011 campaign. The quarterback made an impact, helping the Broncos win the AFC West for the first time in six years and leading them to a sensational playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In that campaign, he went 7-4, throwing for 1,729 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. He completed 46.5% of his passes. He added 660 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. In the playoffs, he threw for 452 yards and two touchdowns across two games, completing 40.4% of his passes.

A defeat to the New England Patriots ended the Broncos' season, but Tim Tebow turned heads with his efforts. He was also noticed kneeling on the football field, praying after games. Following that season, the Broncos traded Tebow to the New York Jets after landing Peyton Manning in free agency.

Tim Tebow didn't really feature with the Jets and was cut by the team. The Patriots signed him on a two-year deal, but with Tom Brady at the helm, Tebow had no chance of winning the starting quarterback job. He was cut from the team without making the final roster, which happened again at the Philadelphia Eagles.

In 2016, Tebow announced that he wanted to play in the MLB. After much deliberation, he signed with the New York Mets. He spent five seasons in their farm system without being called up. In 2021, Tebow retired from baseball and attempted to mark a return to the NFL as a tight end.

The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach at the time was Urban Meyer, who was Tebow's coach during his time at the University of Florida. Meyer gave the former quarterback a chance to prove his worth as a tight end. Unfortunately, the team cut Tebow in August 2021, ending his hopes of returning to the NFL.

Tebow's philanthropy work and his Christian beliefs have made him a popular athlete among the conversatives. Unfortunately, his inability to perform at the highest level is the real reason why he failed to land a permanent job in the NFL or MLB.

