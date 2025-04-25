Donald Trump goes off at "stupid" NFL owners about Shedeur Sanders' first-round snub in a fiery post

Donald Trump - the President of the United States - sent a strong message to NFL teams after Shedeur Sanders - who was initially projected to be a top-three pick in the 2025 NFL draft - slid out of the first round altogether. Sanders was initially expected to be either the No. 2 and No. 3 selection, but the Cleveland Browns traded their pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who drafted Travis Hunter.

The Giants went with edge rusher Abdul Carter, closing the first-round window for the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback. After the first 32 picks, Shedeur Sanders is still on the board, but many people are unhappy about it.

On Friday, Trump sent a fiery message to NFL owners for ignoring Shedeur Sanders, reminding them that his father is a great coach and was a generational player in the league.

"What is wrong with NFL owners, are thy STUPID? Deion Sanders was a great college football player, and was even greater in the NFL. He's also a very good coach, streetwise and smart! Therefore, Shedeur, his quarterback son, has PHENOMENAL GENES, and is all set for Greatness. He should be "picked" IMMEDIATELY by a team that wants to WIN. Good luck Shedeur, and say hello to your wonderful father!"

Besides the Giants and Browns, the New Orleans Saints at No. 9, the Miami Dolphins at No. 13 and the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 21 all went with different players when Shedeur Sanders was a viable option at quarterback.

Rounds 2 and 3 will take place tonight and it's unclear where Sanders will end up. The Browns still have more picks to use and perhaps they could draft Sanders with one of those.

Robert Griffin III shows support to Shedeur Sanders after QB goes undrafted in first round

Before Donald Trump lashed out at NFL owners for not picking Shedeur Sanders in the first round of the 2025 draft, former starting quarterback Robert Griffin III extended his support to the Colorado Buffaloes star. He praised Sanders for the way he handled this setback on X (formerly Twitter).

“This message from Shedeur Sanders after going undrafted in the 1st round is exactly why he has the resolve, poise and maturity to lead an NFL Franchise,” RGIII wrote.

“He didn’t hide. He stood tall in the face of adversity and disappointment. This adds to his testimony.”

As things stand now, nobody knows what will happen with Shedeur Sanders, but this can only fuel his motivation to succeed in the league.

