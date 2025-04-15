Will Howard is one of many "Tier 2" quarterback prospects looking to get their names called in the 2025 Draft. And Donald Trump thinks a bright and prosperous future awaits him when he joins the NFL.

On Monday, the Ohio State Buckeyes visited the White House to commemorate their CFP Championship game win over Notre Dame in January. During his speech, the US President motioned towards the quarterback, shook his hand, and told the crowd:

"Ohh he's gonna be so rich."

He also erroneously called Howard a former Volunteer (the Buckeyes defeated Tennessee in the opening round of the CFP for context):

“In the first playoff game, Tennessee quarterback Will Howard scorched the Volunteer defense. I watched that game. I said, ‘That guy is good.'”

Will Howard sends message to teams looking to snub him in Draft

Most teams are already secured at quarterback heading into the 2025 Draft, which is a significant reason why Will Howard has not attracted first-round consideration. But that is not stopping him from putting his name out there in the hopes that a team gives him a shot.

Likening his notion to when multiple FBS programs like Penn State and Pittsburgh declined to give him an offer in college before he ultimately settled on Kansas State, in an interview that will be shown in an upcoming episode of 'Hey Rookie: Welcome to the NFL,' he said:

"I feel like my whole career I've been overlooked... When I get to the NFL, I don't want you guys to miss out on me. Because every single team that picks a quarterback in front of me, I'm going to make it my mission to make sure that they regret not picking me."

At the end of it, before he left, he said:

"Draft me or you'll regret it."

It is a reiteration of his confidence in himself and his prospects, a sentiment that he had previously expressed when speaking to ESPN's Elizabeth Merrill:

"I believe I'm the best quarterback in this class. I think there's unbelievable talent. But if you're going to be a competitor, at the end of the day, you have to have that belief in yourself, and I think that's what helps me get through those adverse times."

The 2025 Draft will be held next week, from April 24 to 26 in Green Bay.

