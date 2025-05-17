  • home icon
  • Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka drops surprise note for Eagles’ Eli Ricks after CB calls her 'my type'

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified May 17, 2025 18:24 GMT
Donald Trump
Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka drops surprise note for Eagles’ Eli Ricks after QB calls her 'his type' (IMAGN)

After a visit to the White House last month, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Eli Ricks posted about Ivanka Trump on X, calling her “beautiful” and saying she was “exactly my type” after seeing her in person. Most people took it as a harmless compliment and had a good laugh.

While visiting the Eagles' training facility on Friday with her son’s flag football team, Ivanka left a handwritten note for Ricks in his locker. It read:

“Stopped by to say hi! Sorry to miss you! Go Birds!”

Ricks was surprised and quickly responded online with a playful message of his own:

“My apologies, I owe you a glass of wine now xx!”
The fun back-and-forth quickly went viral.

That said, Ivanka has been married to Jared Kushner since 2009. The couple first met in 2007 and were introduced by mutual friends. Before their engagement, Ivanka converted to Judaism, as Kushner comes from an Orthodox Jewish family. They have three children together: Arabella, Joseph and Theodore.

Eagles visited White House to meet Ivanka's father President Donald Trump

The Eagles, who won Super Bowl LIX in February by beating the Chiefs, visited the White House on April 28.

President Donald Trump welcomed the team. This was their first official White House visit since their 2018 Super Bowl victory, which had been canceled back then because of political issues.

Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith didn’t come, saying they had other plans. However, Saquon Barkley did attend and had already spent some time with Trump earlier at his golf club in Bedminster.

In other news, Trump took a jab at Taylor Swift on Truth Social, claiming she is “no longer hot” since he publicly said “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT” last year.

The comment has sparked backlash, with Travis Kelce, Swift’s boyfriend, reportedly “livid” over Trump’s remarks but choosing to stay silent to avoid further controversy.

In 2020, Swift criticized Trump’s handling of Black Lives Matter protests, saying he was “stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism.”

