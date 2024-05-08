Donald Trump's former staffer condemns Gisele Bundchen jibes at Tom Brady's roast

Tom Brady's Netflix roast was, by many accounts, a success.

The special, which aired on Sunday, was filled with jokes about his career and life. One topic, in particular, was the legendaty quarterback's 2022 divorce from Gisele Bundchen, which Kevin Hart thoroughly discussed.

However, Alyssa Farah Griffin was not among those who were laughing along. Speaking on The View on Monday, Donald Trump's former communications officer called it "mean-spirited":

"I don’t know that Tom Brady would’ve known there were Gisele jokes because I think they were made at his expense. But I see the point that she was the butt of a lot of jokes," she said.

The comments echoed those of co-host Ana Navarro, who called the roast "a really kind of bad, lame thing to do to your ex-wife and mother of your children" and urged Brady to give Bundchen half of the event's profits.

The Washington Post also condemns Tom Brady's Netflix roast for sexist jokes

However, condemnation of The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady was not restricted to TV discussions. More very scathing commentary came courtesy of The Washington Post.

Calling the special "a Super Bowl of cruelty", Sally Jenkins wrote on Tuesday that the producers missed plenty of opportunities to focus on less vulgar topics like his failed investment in cryptocurrency company FTX:

"There should have been plenty of ways to properly roast Brady... Instead, the audience was offered an endless litany of sex organ jokes."

Such moments included former wide receiver Julian Edelman joking about homosexuality, using Deflategate as an allusion to his private parts.

Former ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, who is the mother of Brady's eldest child, was also a subject, as elaborated on by comedian Nikki Glaser (with a hint of fat-shaming):

"It’s hard to walk away from something that’s not your pregnant girlfriend. To be fair, he didn’t know she was pregnant. He just thought she was getting fat, and Tom hates fat.”

However, what angered Jenkins the most was that Brady seemingly didn't try to defend his exes' honor, reacting only when Jeff Ross joked about New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his previous arrest for allegedly soliciting a prostitute, charges for which were eventually dismissed.

