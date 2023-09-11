Donald Trump's coincidental prescience came to the fore as the Giants were mauled by the Cowboys with a 40-0 loss in the opening night of their 2023 NFL season. The disaster began for New York in the first quarter and never let down from there.

A field goal was blocked and returned by the Cowboys special team for a touchdown. Then the ball was lost in a reception by Saquon Barkley and Dallas' defense joined in on the fun. Giants had two field goal attempts, including the one mentioned before, and missed them both.

It was as bad as it gets, even for those who had seen it all. In 2013, exactly ten years ago, the two teams faced in the NFL season opener. The Giants lost to the Cowboys that time 36-31. It was a game that was much closer but Donald Trump, then just a businessman in New York, was scathing about the team. He posted,

"The New York Giants are looking really bad so far tonight. Does not get much worse than this!"

Donald Trump's allegiances may have since shifted

We do not know if the former President of the United States might have been watching this game or not and what his reaction would have been. However, it is unclear if he still follows the New York Giants. He changed his domicile from New York to Florida before the last Presidential Election.

Given he is now in-situ mostly at Mar-a-Lago, the nearest team to him are the Miami Dolphins. They won 36-34 against the Los Angeles Chargers on the same day with a great performance by Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill. The quarterback had 466 yards and three touchdowns and the wide receiver accounted for 215 yards and two touchdowns. Donald Trump might do better to follow the Dolphins over the Giants based on today's evidence.

What next for the Giants and the Cowboys?

The Dallas Cowboys play another team from New York next week, taking on the Jets. Aaron Rodgers has been a nemesis for the franchise in recent years and they will want to get one over him.

The Giants, meanwhile, shall face the Arizona Cardinals next week. It is perhaps the best matchup they could have hoped for after this mauling. Kyler Murray is still not back for them and they are not expected to be playoff contenders. Nothing better to shake off the rust than grinding out a win by returning to the basics and shake off this opening defeat.