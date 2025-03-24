Donald Trump set to invite Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs for White House visit following Super Bowl LIX loss to Eagles

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs' quest to become the first team to three-peat as Super Bowl winners was crushed brutally as the Philadelphia Eagles beat them 40-22 on Feb. 9. Not only did the loss cost them a Lombardi Trophy but also a trip to the White House to celebrate the victory.

Ad

However, President Donald Trump has decided to invite Mahomes and the Chiefs to commemorate their Super Bowl 54 win over the San Francisco 49ers. The team couldn't visit the White House to celebrate the win in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and President Trump, who was in his first tenure as President, planned a belated ceremony to honor that win.

In a telephonic interview with the Outkick's Clay Travis, he said:

"I look forward to having the [Philadelphia] Eagles. And one other thing, we're going to have the Kansas City Chiefs after that because they missed their turn because of COVID." [3:59]

Ad

Trending

The Chiefs are yet to announce whether they intend to attend the event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.