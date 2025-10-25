  • home icon
  • "Donald Trump is not stopping Bad Bunny": Insider calls out Stephen A. Smith over Super Bowl show comments amid NBA gambling scandal

"Donald Trump is not stopping Bad Bunny": Insider calls out Stephen A. Smith over Super Bowl show comments amid NBA gambling scandal

By Arnold
Modified Oct 25, 2025 12:34 GMT
Insider calls out Stephen A. Smith over Super Bowl show comments amid NBA gambling scandal (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)
Insider calls out Stephen A. Smith over Super Bowl show comments amid NBA gambling scandal (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith has warned that US President Donald Trump will be targeting the WNBA next, following the ongoing row involving Bad Bunny performing at next year's Super Bowl halftime show. In a trailer video posted on X on Thursday, Smith also discussed the NBA's gambling arrests before highlighting the issue with Bad Bunny.

However, sports news personality Robert Littal called out Smith, suggesting that Trump won't stop Bad Bunny from performing at the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show.

"You have to be more specific dog. You said the WNBA? Angel Reese? Caitlin Clark? He’s not stopping Bad Bunny from performing. Most professional league owners have donated him, so can you be a little more specific Mr. A who he’s coming for? He hates Terry Rozier?' Littal tweeted on Thursday.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In September, the NFL announced that Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny will headline the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show. However, fans had mixed reactions, with many slamming the league's decision.

A few weeks ago, Trump weighed in on the NFL's decision to bring Bad Bunny to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show.

“I don’t know who he (Bad Bunny) is. I don’t know why they’re doing it — it’s, like, crazy,” Trump said in an interview with Newsmax’s Greg Kelly. “They blame it on some promoter they hired to pick up entertainment. I think it’s absolutely ridiculous.”
On Thursday, it was reported that the FBI arrested more than 30 individuals as part of the NBA's betting scandal. Now, Smith believes the Trump administration could make a drastic move in the NFL involving Bad Bunny.

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith says he wants to see Cowboys fans suffer

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith - Source: Imagn
ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith - Source: Imagn

On ESPN's "First Take" on Friday, Stephen A. Smith said he wants to see Dallas Cowboys fans suffer, amid the team's push for the playoffs.

"I am not sad about the Cowboys," Smith said. "You gotta remember, last year they stunk up the joint very, very early. There was nothing intriguing about them."

The Cowboys (3-3-1) are on a two-game win streak. They will face the Denver Broncos in Week 8 on Sunday.

Arnold

Arnold

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

