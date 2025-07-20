Donald Trump threatens to block new Commanders $4,000,000,000-worth D.C. stadium plans unless team reverts to 'Redskins' name

The search for a new stadium for the Washington Commanders saw an unexpected chapter on Sunday as U.S. President Donald Trump entered the conversation with an ultimatum. President Trump has threatened to block the stadium deal via a social media post if the Commanders don't return to their previous name of 'Redskins'.For many decades, the Commanders were known as the Washington Redskins. But the name was changed amid pressure from many organizations because of the offensive nature of the word 'redskins', which many Native Americans construed as a racial slur. In 2022, the team was officially named &quot;Commanders&quot;.Trump has stated that if the Commanders do not revert to their Redskins name, he will block the deal to build a new stadium in Washington for the Commanders. His statement comes after he demanded the team change its name in a previous post.&quot;I may put a restriction on them that if they don't change the name back to the original 'Washington Redskins,' and get rid of the ridiculous moniker 'Washington Commanders,' I won't make deal for them to build a stadium in Washington,&quot; Trump wrote on Truth Social.Trump stated that the team &quot;would be much more valuable&quot;, and &quot;the deal would be more exciting to everyone&quot; if the name is changed.Trump also criticized the Dolan family for changing the name of the Cleveland Indians team, which is now called the Cleveland Guardians. The President also said that &quot;Indians are being treated very unfairly&quot;, and launched a campaign named MIGA: Make Indians Great Again.Donald Trump makes public plea for Commanders to revert to RedskinsThe U.S. President seemingly decided to take matters into his own hands. He joined the discussion on Saturday, going into Truth Social to voice his opinion on Washington's franchise name. He asked for changes both in Washington's football team and Cleveland's baseball team:&quot;The Washington ‘Whatever’s’ should IMMEDIATELY change their name back to the Washington Redskins Football Team. There is a big clamoring for this [...] Our great Indian people, in massive numbers, want this to happen. Their heritage and prestige are systematically being taken away from them. Times are different now than they were three or four years ago. We are a Country of passion and common sense. OWNERS, GET IT DONE!!!&quot;Back in February, owner Josh Harris affirmed that the name was not going to change despite the movement for the Redskins to return gaining traction. Harris said that the team would honour its past and bring it together for the future but would not return to its old name.