Donald Trump threatens to block new Commanders $4,000,000,000-worth D.C. stadium plans unless team reverts to 'Redskins' name

By Henrique Bulio
Published Jul 20, 2025 21:29 GMT
Trump wants Commanders owner Josh Harris to revert the franchise to its old name - Source: Getty
Trump wants Commanders owner Josh Harris to revert the franchise to its old name - Source: Getty

The search for a new stadium for the Washington Commanders saw an unexpected chapter on Sunday as U.S. President Donald Trump entered the conversation with an ultimatum. President Trump has threatened to block the stadium deal via a social media post if the Commanders don't return to their previous name of 'Redskins'.

For many decades, the Commanders were known as the Washington Redskins. But the name was changed amid pressure from many organizations because of the offensive nature of the word 'redskins', which many Native Americans construed as a racial slur. In 2022, the team was officially named "Commanders".

Trump has stated that if the Commanders do not revert to their Redskins name, he will block the deal to build a new stadium in Washington for the Commanders. His statement comes after he demanded the team change its name in a previous post.

"I may put a restriction on them that if they don't change the name back to the original 'Washington Redskins,' and get rid of the ridiculous moniker 'Washington Commanders,' I won't make deal for them to build a stadium in Washington," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump stated that the team "would be much more valuable", and "the deal would be more exciting to everyone" if the name is changed.

Trump also criticized the Dolan family for changing the name of the Cleveland Indians team, which is now called the Cleveland Guardians. The President also said that "Indians are being treated very unfairly", and launched a campaign named MIGA: Make Indians Great Again.

Donald Trump makes public plea for Commanders to revert to Redskins

The U.S. President seemingly decided to take matters into his own hands. He joined the discussion on Saturday, going into Truth Social to voice his opinion on Washington's franchise name. He asked for changes both in Washington's football team and Cleveland's baseball team:

"The Washington ‘Whatever’s’ should IMMEDIATELY change their name back to the Washington Redskins Football Team. There is a big clamoring for this [...] Our great Indian people, in massive numbers, want this to happen. Their heritage and prestige are systematically being taken away from them. Times are different now than they were three or four years ago. We are a Country of passion and common sense. OWNERS, GET IT DONE!!!"

Back in February, owner Josh Harris affirmed that the name was not going to change despite the movement for the Redskins to return gaining traction. Harris said that the team would honour its past and bring it together for the future but would not return to its old name.

Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.

Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.

If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.

Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.

Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike.

Edited by Satagni Sikder
