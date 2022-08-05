Donald Trump wanted Tom Brady to ditch Gisele Bündchen and marry Ivanka Trump instead

Tom Brady and former US President Donald Trump have a long and well-established friendship. It dates back over two decades. Now it appears that Trump once had his heart set on Brady becoming his son-in-law, through marriage to his daughter Ivanka.

Ivanka's current husband, Jared Kushner, revealed a chastening encounter he had with Trump while asking for his daughter's hand in marriage back in 2009.

Kushner, writing in his soon-to-be-released book, Breaking History: A White House Memoir, detailed their discussion. This occurred during a lunch date arranged by Ivanka. Kushner writes:

"I could feel my voice shake as I managed to say that Ivanka and I were getting more serious and that she was in the process of converting"

Trump provided the following response:

"Well, let me ask you a question, Why does she have to convert? Why can’t you convert?”

Before adding:

"That’s great. Most people think I’m Jewish anyway. Most of my friends are Jewish. I have all these awards from the synagogues. They love me in Israel.”

However, Trump then continues to issue a word of warning to his future son-in-law:

"I hope you’re serious because my good friend Tom Brady has been trying to take Ivanka out, too. And if it were up to him, he’d go with Tom."

Luckily, everything seemed to work out well for all parties involved. Tom Brady has been happily married to Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen since 2009, and they have two children together. Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump married in a Jewish ceremony in October 2009, and now have three children.

Tom Brady's friendship with Donald Trump over the years

Tom Brady and Donald Trump enjoy a joke together

Tom Brady and Donald Trump may seem like an odd couple, but they have a well-published friendship that dates back to 2001. During a 2021 interview with Howard Stern, Brady discussed how their friendship has envolved over the years:

"He would call me after games, ‘I watched your game Tom, let’s play golf together.' So 2003, 2004, that’s kind of the way it was. He would come up to our games and stand on the sideline and cheer for the Patriots. He had a way of connecting with people, and still does."

The public perception of their friendship changed when Trump began his campaign to become the president of the United States.

Tom Brady admitted that his friend attempted to have the GOAT speak at his election rallies on multiple occasions. He told Stern:

"Well, he wanted me to speak at that convention too, and I wasn’t going to do anything political. But the whole political aspect came, and I got brought into a lot of those things because it was so polarizing around the election time. It was uncomfortable to me. You can’t undo things ... but the political support is totally different than the support of a friend."

Regardless of people’s opinion, the Trump/Brady alliance has stood the test of time. Even though Trump didn't get the son-in-law he wanted.

