Donovan McNabb opens up about Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid's gameplan ahead of Super Bowl 2025

Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs will square off against the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl 59. The big game on Sunday will be a rematch of the 2023 edition which was won by the Chiefs.

The Eagles are eyeing revenge this year and former Philly quarterback Donovan McNabb has offered some insights into what he thinks Kansas City's gameplan for Sunday's showdown will be.

"I mean, it's business as usual," McNabb said during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday. "And, you know, going over the gameplan, making sure they're kind of crossing the t's, dotting the i's, you know, everything that they've done all year.

"It's nothing different in the Super Bowl for them, they've been here before. And so I think for them at this particular point, it's just kind of eliminating mistakes and just focusing on what they need to do to be accomplished."

The Chiefs clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC when they finished the regular season with a 15-2 record. Kansas City got a bye in the wild-card round due to its top seed in the conference.

The Chiefs then beat the Houston Texans in the divisional round and took down the Buffalo Bills in the AFC championship game to reach the Super Bowl.

Andy Reid's Kansas City team is now eyeing a historic feat at this year's big game.

Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs are eyeing a historic three-peat of Super Bowls

Patrick Mahomes can make NFL history on Sunday if he leads the Chiefs to a win over the Eagles. He can become the first quarterback to win three consecutive Super Bowls.

Mahomes' Chiefs beat the Eagles in the Super Bowl in 2023 and then defeated the San Francisco 49ers in last year's game.

Since no team has won three Super Bowls in a row, the Chiefs are on a quest to rewrite history on Sunday.

