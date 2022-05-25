NFL analyst discourages Ravens giving Aaron Rodgers-level payday to Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson should not be paid Aaron Rodgers-level money if he eventually agrees to a lucrative second contract. This is the opinion of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback-turned-NFL analyst Chris Simms.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Could #Ravens QB Lamar Jackson play out his contract all the way? It is a discussion worth having. Could #Ravens QB Lamar Jackson play out his contract all the way? It is a discussion worth having. https://t.co/7iQAxNBObH

Simms was discussing Jackson on his Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast, and he had this to say in regards to the former MVP:

"...I wouldn't want to pay Lamar Jackson 50 million [dollars] a year, to be totally honest with you. I mean, I would not, with his style of football play... The last year was a little underwhelming, it was not his best year last year... so I think it's a valid thought I just don't think you can give away a Lamar Jackson or let that go at this point, with as talented as he is."

Jackson was eligible for a second contract last year but, by all reports, has not pushed the Ravens too hard for it. Contrast that with the approach adopted by Kyler Murray, who was drafted the year after Jackson and looks likely to be rewarded before him. However, the Arizona Cardinals haven't been overly eager to accommodate Murray's requests.

that's absurd In 2019 Lamar Jackson really led the NFL in TD passes (36) AND rushed for the most yards in history by a QB in a single season (1,206).that's absurd @Lj_era8 In 2019 Lamar Jackson really led the NFL in TD passes (36) AND rushed for the most yards in history by a QB in a single season (1,206).that's absurd @Lj_era8 https://t.co/9GpH9oF9f0

Simms continued to discuss the Ravens signal-caller's potential contract and added:

"...I am going to say this: if they decide to go to Tyler Huntley this year and didn't play Lamar Jackson, they would still be a good football team. I do believe they would be."

What do Chris Simms' comments on Lamar Jackson's contract tell about the current QB market?

Simms' comments could have been taken straight out of any front office in the league, especially those currently in contract discussions with their franchise quarterback.

Even before the Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson got involved, the market had shifted dramatically. Teams are finding it difficult to accept having to pay their quarterback over $45 million a year and, as a result, are coming up with excuses as to why they shouldn't pay their star. This leads to absurd ideas like "maybe we should just replace Lamar Jackson with Tyler Huntley."

The Ravens will save cap space, which will come in handy to pay for their top-five draft pick next year. Lamar Jackson is an elite quarterback, and you pay elite quarterbacks whatever you need to pay them.

Travis Robinson @WFTfanTrav @6_rasean @SteppingBackOut @chuckg716 3 of the top 5 contracts are basically crippling. That’s what happens when you buck up for a average QB. Making the playoffs becomes your super bowl. @6_rasean @SteppingBackOut @chuckg716 3 of the top 5 contracts are basically crippling. That’s what happens when you buck up for a average QB. Making the playoffs becomes your super bowl. https://t.co/hIr9xh4BIo

On the current trajectory, and with the increase in the cap, year on year, in two years, $50 million a season may very well be a bargain. Even average quarterbacks cost north of $30 million in the current market.

There have been a lot of recent discussions about how crippling these monster quarterback contracts have been for teams when trying to keep hold of other star players. Analysts quickly highlight examples such as Devante Adams in Green Bay and Tyreek Hill in Kansas City. The question is simple for fans of those teams: would you prefer a franchise quarterback or a star wide receiver?

