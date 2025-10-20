Doug Martin's death: Stunning new details emerge about former Buccaneers RB in latest police investigation report

NFL has been mourning former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin's death. The former Pro Bowler's death was reported by his family on Sunday.The cause of the 36-year-old former pro's death was unknown and the family revealed he died on Saturday morning.&quot;It is with great sadness to inform you all that Doug Martin passed away Saturday morning. Cause of death is currently unconfirmed. Please respect our privacy at this time,&quot; Martin’s family said to Fox.According to latest reports, Martin died in police custody. Oakland police, confirmed a custodial death after reports of a burglary attempt at 4:15 a.m. local time on Saturday.&quot;Officers were notified of an individual who was experiencing a medical emergency and was believed to be the same individual related to the break-in,&quot; police said.Martin reportedly struggled with the police officers trying to apprehended him before becoming unresponsive. He died at a hospital after his reported medical emergency.&quot;Paramedic personnel arrived, provided medical aid, and transported the individual to an area hospital for further treatment. Unfortunately, the individual later died at the hospital,&quot; police said. &quot;In accordance with OPD policy, the officer(s) involved in the incident have been placed on paid administrative leave.&quot;The cause of death of the former Pro Bowler is being investigated.Bucaneers share condolences to Doug Martin's family after running back's deathThe former Boise State star was selected by the Buccaneers in the 2012 NFL draft and played for the team until 2017, earning two Pro Bowl selections and a First-team All Pro selection.The Buccaneers shared a heartfelt message after their former running back's death on Sunday.&quot;We are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of Doug Martin. From his record-setting rookie season in 2012 to his multiple Pro Bowl selections during his six seasons as a Buccaneer, Doug made a lasting impact on our franchise,&quot; the team said.Martin was released by Tampa Bay in 2018 after six seasons with the franchise. He signed a one-year deal with the now-defunct Oakland Raiders and was released after an injury settlement in September 2019.