  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Doug Martin's death: Stunning new details emerge about former Buccaneers RB in latest police investigation report

Doug Martin's death: Stunning new details emerge about former Buccaneers RB in latest police investigation report

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 20, 2025 16:48 GMT
NFL: Oakland Raiders-OTA - Source: Imagn
Stunning new details emerge about former Buccaneers RB in latest police investigation report - Source: Imagn

NFL has been mourning former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin's death. The former Pro Bowler's death was reported by his family on Sunday.

Ad

The cause of the 36-year-old former pro's death was unknown and the family revealed he died on Saturday morning.

"It is with great sadness to inform you all that Doug Martin passed away Saturday morning. Cause of death is currently unconfirmed. Please respect our privacy at this time," Martin’s family said to Fox.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

According to latest reports, Martin died in police custody. Oakland police, confirmed a custodial death after reports of a burglary attempt at 4:15 a.m. local time on Saturday.

"Officers were notified of an individual who was experiencing a medical emergency and was believed to be the same individual related to the break-in," police said.

Martin reportedly struggled with the police officers trying to apprehended him before becoming unresponsive. He died at a hospital after his reported medical emergency.

Ad
"Paramedic personnel arrived, provided medical aid, and transported the individual to an area hospital for further treatment. Unfortunately, the individual later died at the hospital," police said. "In accordance with OPD policy, the officer(s) involved in the incident have been placed on paid administrative leave."

The cause of death of the former Pro Bowler is being investigated.

Ad

Bucaneers share condolences to Doug Martin's family after running back's death

The former Boise State star was selected by the Buccaneers in the 2012 NFL draft and played for the team until 2017, earning two Pro Bowl selections and a First-team All Pro selection.

The Buccaneers shared a heartfelt message after their former running back's death on Sunday.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of Doug Martin. From his record-setting rookie season in 2012 to his multiple Pro Bowl selections during his six seasons as a Buccaneer, Doug made a lasting impact on our franchise," the team said.

Martin was released by Tampa Bay in 2018 after six seasons with the franchise. He signed a one-year deal with the now-defunct Oakland Raiders and was released after an injury settlement in September 2019.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fans! Check out the latest Tampa Bay Schedule and dive into the Tampa Bay Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications