“Dr. Oz is a Cowboys fan” – John Fetterman trolls Senate race rival for sipping red wine at tailgate and betraying Eagles fandom

The Senate race for Pennsylvania is heating up between John Fetterman and Dr. Oz. Fetterman is the Democratic nominee for the seat, whereas Oz is the Republican nominee. At times, the debate has involved John Fetterman calling out Dr. Oz for his New Jersey roots and his lack of connection to Pennsylvania. Dr. Oz has not shied away from deeply personal attacks, either mocking John Fetterman for having a stroke and questioning whether he is fit for the job.

The latest salvo was handed to John Fetterman on a plate by Dr. Oz. In 2013, he went to the Dallas Cowboys practice facility and tweeted that he was auditioning for them as a fan would.

Dr. Mehmet Oz @DrOz Doing my best to audition for the Cowboys while we have access to their facility during my 15 Minute Physical http://t.co/phkVOGrq Doing my best to audition for the Cowboys while we have access to their facility during my 15 Minute Physical http://t.co/phkVOGrq

As any football fan would tell you, the rivalry between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys runs deep and a native Pennsylvanian would have never made such a gaffe. It has given ammunition to John Fetterman to target Dr. Oz as a carpetbagger with tenuous connections to New Jersey. The race has involved this theme over and over again in addition to the Democratic nominee hammering his Republican opponent for his lack of clarity on access to abortion and defending his record on crime by pointing out the lack of gun deaths under his mayorship of Braddock. He has also hammered Oz as out of touch with regular Pennsylvanians for allegedly drinking red wine at a tailgate and for calling him a veggie-tray crudite.

John Fetterman @JohnFetterman Nothing says ‘I’m a regular Pennsylvanian’ like sipping a glass of red wine at a tailgate Nothing says ‘I’m a regular Pennsylvanian’ like sipping a glass of red wine at a tailgate https://t.co/ZgHBkYPWhV

But now Fetterman is making hay with this image and as the Eagles take on the Cowboys on October 16th, fans will see this picture on a billboard on both the northbound and southbound approaches on the I-95 off the Lincoln Financial Field where the game will be played.

Dr. Oz and John Fetterman merely the latest players in Eagles - Cowboys rivalry

The Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles do not see eye to eye. Since 1961, they have been in the same NFL division and that has only led to more flashpoints over the last six decades that have generated the heated rivalry that it is today.

Thomas R. Petersen @thomasrp93



Jason Kelce on the Eagles-Cowboys rivalry.

(via "The fanbases hate each other. Eagles fans honestly care about how well we do, but really all they care about is that we beat the Cowboys"Jason Kelce on the Eagles-Cowboys rivalry. #Eagles (via @newheightshow "The fanbases hate each other. Eagles fans honestly care about how well we do, but really all they care about is that we beat the Cowboys"Jason Kelce on the Eagles-Cowboys rivalry.#Eagles (via @newheightshow)

Both teams enter this game in fine form and are battling for the top spot in the NFC East. The Philadelphia Eagles are 5-0 and a Dallas Cowboys win would leave them both with identical 5-1 records. The stakes could not be higher and Philadelphia fans would be loathe to entertain Dallas Cowboys fans much. If that spells the end of Dr. Oz's Pennsylvanian turn of convenience for the Senate race, it would show if this game has implications beyond football.

