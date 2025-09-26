  • home icon
  "Drafted bro in fantasy just for him to be RG3": NFL fans react to Jayden Daniels skipping practice 1 day after claiming he's good to play

"Drafted bro in fantasy just for him to be RG3": NFL fans react to Jayden Daniels skipping practice 1 day after claiming he's good to play

By Orlando Silva
Modified Sep 26, 2025 20:34 GMT
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Washington Commanders - Source: Imagn
"Drafted bro in fantasy just for him to be RG3": NFL fans react to Jayden Daniels skipping practice 1 day after claiming he's good to play (Credit: IMAGN)

Jayden Daniels won't be available for Sunday's game between the Washington Commanders and the Atlanta Falcons. The second-year quarterback missed the Week 3 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders and he will be sidelined for a second consecutive game against the Falcons.

NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Friday that Daniels wasn't on the field with the rest of his teammates after sharing that Terry McLaurin wasn't in practice, either.

Many fans reacted to the report by comparing Daniels to Robert Griffin III, a young quarterback whose career was derailed by injuries and how the team handled them over a decade ago.

"Drafted bro in fantasy just for him to be RG3," one fan said.
"RG3 2.0," another fan said.
"Second coming of RG3," another fan said.
After the team confirmed that Marcus Mariota would start over Jayden Daniels on Sunday, fans started predicting another big performance from the veteran quarterback after he led the Commanders to a 41-24 win in Week 3.

"Marcus Mariota Revenge tour rolls on," one fan wrote, referring to Mariota beating another former team in Week 3.
"Mariota revenge game," another fan said.
"Revenge game alert! Can’t wait to see how Mariota performs against his former team," another fan wrote.
This update comes a day after Jayden Daniels said he felt good and ready to play. However, he clarified that the last word belonged to the medical team.

"It's up to the doctors, not my decision," Daniels said.

He was seen wearing a knee brace during practice, but wasn't sure about whether he would need to use it during games.

"It's something to get used to," Daniels said. "The doctors haven't said that decision yet, so that will be a conversation."
How did Marcus Mariota fare while replacing Jayden Daniels?

Marcus Mariota took the field for the first time this season on Sunday. He led the Commanders to a comfortable win over his former team, the Las Vegas Raiders, while completing 15 of 21 pass attempts for 207 yards and one touchdown passing. Additionally, he ran the ball six times for 40 yards and one touchdown. After the statement win, he drew praise from Jayden Daniels.

"Super happy for him," Daniels said. "He deserves everything. He's my biggest supporter, so it was my turn last week to be his."

Even though they lost 30-0 to the Carolina Panthers in Week 3, the Falcons should be a more competitive opponent than the Raiders. This should be a higher challenge for the capital team, more so with Terry McLaurin ruled out for the game, too.

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Edited by Orlando Silva
