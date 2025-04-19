Drake hits Kendrick Lamar with defamation lawsuit over explosive Super Bowl LIX diss

Canadian rapper and singer Drake amended his defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group on April 18, claiming that Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl 59 halftime performance defamed him. Drake alleges that Lamar’s performance of the song “Not Like Us” adds to the ongoing damaging accusations against him.
According to the filing in the Southern District of New York, the halftime performance, which over 133.5M people watched, delivered defamatory messaging. Drake’s legal team reportedly argues that even though Lamar dropped the controversial “certified p*dophile” line, the overall meaning did come through, especially to kids and viewers unfamiliar with the original song.
Drake first filed the lawsuit in January, accusing UMG of defamation, harassment, and breaking New York business laws. The updated filing now also includes Kendrick Lamar’s Grammy Awards performance, where he won five categories while performing the same song. The filing alludes that both events raised the song’s visibility, leading to more threats aimed at the rapper and his family.
Drake also claims UMG promoted Lamar’s halftime appearance and helped secure his Grammy nominations. Though the 37-year-old is not named as a defendant, the filing accuses UMG of knowingly helping to spread defamatory content.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
UMG responded, labeling the lawsuit as “foolish and frivolous.” Drake’s legal team countered, saying the artist is prepared for discovery and has nothing to hide. While the NFL and FOX are not being sued, they’re being referenced for their role in shaping the broadcast.
The amended complaint remains active, and so far, neither Lamar nor other involved parties have given a public statement.
Kendrick Lamar drops key lyric, keeps Drake digs in Super Bowl show
Kendrick Lamar performed his controversial diss track “Not Like Us” during the Super Bowl 59 halftime show, removing one of its most aggressive lyrics. While his performance had several pointed references to Drake, Lamar skipped the word “p*dophile” from the original line, pausing silently instead. The lyric had originally tied into a direct jab at Drake’s 2021 album "Certified Lover Boy."
Other lines in the performance, including “Say, Drake, I hear you like ‘em young,” and “Tryna strike a chord and it’s probably A minor,” were there. The crowd responded audibly, particularly to the “A minor” line, suggesting familiarity with the song’s underlying messages.
Lamar also referenced ongoing legal tensions, stating:
“I want to play their favorite song, but you know they love to sue.”
SZA joined the performance with their collaborative tracks, while Serena Williams, Drake’s former partner, made an unannounced appearance.
Also read: Lil Wayne explains why he did not watch Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show
Brandon Graham shares hilarious first impression on Jason Kelce joining Eagles