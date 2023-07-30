If Drake is rooting for any player in the NFL this season, then it seems that Lamar Jackson has got the nod. The rapper was in Washington DC for his "It's All a Blur" concert at the Capital One Arena.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback was also present there and the rapper brought him on stage and gave a shoutout to him, saying,

"This my quarterback right here, Lamar Jackson..."

Drake is a fan of the Cleveland Browns in the NFL but has previously also called the Ravens quarterback as "my QB", showing that he appreciated him as a great player. Talking of appreciation for Drake himself, others superstars like Kevin Durant were also present for the concert. You can see the exchanges below.

Jordan Giorgio @jordangiorgio twitter.com/i/web/status/1… pic.twitter.com/ufJbj2ANHH night 2 of Drake at Capital One Arena.. Lamar Jackson & Kevin Durant in the house

Drake's shoutout to Lamar Jackson in Washington DC shows the challenge Josh Harris has

The event was held at the Capital One Arena in Washington DC and once Drake called Lamar Jackson's name, the affection he is held in the area was palpable. This also shows that Baltimore, which is an hour's drive away from the city, attracts fans from the national capital. This is, of course, not a surprising revelation given that the Baltimore Ravens have been extremely successful since the turn of the millennium, whereas the Washington Commanders have been not.

The Baltimore Ravens have won the Super Bowl in 2000 and 2012, whereas Washington won it last in 1991. The Ravens also have a franchise quarterback in Lamar Jackson who brings fans to the seats. The Commanders, meanwhile, have had a rotating cast of quarterbacks in the last few seasons, with Sam Howell expected to be the starter this season.

Josh Harris may have paid upwards of $6 billion for the Washington Commanders but he needs to change the losing culture of the team as soon as possible. Otherwise, he might find that despite being in the national capital, he is bleeding fans to the Baltimore Ravens.

Aside from the quarterback and squad issues, he also needs to fix the stadium issue. The FedEx Field is dilapidated and needs replacement. The arena itself is in Maryland, the home state of the Ravens. There have been discussions about a new site in Virginia, but Josh Harris might do better to just bring the team back to the capital and find a site there.

NBC4 Washington @nbcwashington Leaders in D.C., Maryland and Virginia want the Washington Commanders to choose their jurisdictions for the team’s next home when its lease at FedExField expires in 2027, and the change in ownership restarted the competition. nbc4dc.com/oN767yO

If the Washington Commanders leave the capital, they might retain some of their hardcore fanbase but it risks losing even more of the traditional fans to Lamar Jackson and Baltimore.