Drake London's girlfriend Sofia drops 2-word message for Michael Penix Jr.'s fiancée Olivia during Mexico vacation

Michael Penix Jr. and his fiancée, Olivia Carter, are vacationing in Mexico. On Monday, Carter posted a photo of herself in an infinity pool with the ocean behind her.

Carter, wearing a bikini and a straw hat, added a humorous caption to the post.

“My baby took me to Mexico and I bought us hats. Balance,” she wrote.

Drake London's girlfriend, Sofia Rose Gaba, shared a two-word reaction in the post.

“Love this,” Gaba wrote.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @O.Carter)

London and Penix have been performing well on the field.

Last season, they, along with running back Bijan Robinson, made NFL history. The trio became the first under 25 to achieve a 300-yard passer, a 175-yard receiver and a 150-yard rusher in a single game.

Michael Penix Jr.'s fiancée Olivia Carter posted more sneak peeks from their Mexican vacation

Michael Penix Jr. and his fiancée Olivia Carter are having a wonderful time on their trip to Mexico. Olivia has been sharing more special moments from their vacation on Instagram.

(Source: Via Instagram/ O.Carter)

In one photo, Olivia is wearing a white dress while sitting on a rope swing indoors. She leans in to kiss Michael, and the caption reads:

"JUST 2 KIDS MADLY IN LOVE."

Michael and Olivia met in Seattle, where she was living after graduating from the University of Nevada. Olivia used to play soccer and studied biochemistry in college.

They made their relationship public in December 2023 when Michael posted a heartfelt message on Olivia’s birthday. He called her his "ride or die" and thanked her for always supporting him.

Penix Jr. added:

"I appreciate you for always being there for me through the ups and downs and always keeping a smile on my face even in hard times," he wrote. "I'm blessed to be apart [sic] of your life and to be in the presence of your beauty inside and out."

A year later, in December 2024, Michael planned a romantic proposal with a “Marry Me” sign, candles and roses.

Olivia said yes and later shared pictures of the special moment, including her engagement ring.

