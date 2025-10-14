  • home icon
  • Drake Maye drops 2-word assessment of Roman Anthony's Year 1 with Red Sox amid Patriots QB's rise in MVP ladder  

Drake Maye drops 2-word assessment of Roman Anthony's Year 1 with Red Sox amid Patriots QB's rise in MVP ladder  

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 14, 2025 14:11 GMT
Drake Maye drops 2-word assessment of Roman Anthony
Drake Maye drops 2-word assessment of Roman Anthony's Year 1 with Red Sox amid Patriots QB's rise in MVP ladder (Image source - Getty)

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has emerged as one of the best passers in franchise history despite less than two seasons under his belt. Maye, who made his NFL debut last year, praised another emerging talent.

Maye shared a two-word reaction to Boston Red Sox rookie Roman Anthony's Instagram post on Monday. Anthony, widely regarded as one of the top prospects in baseball, made his MLB debut for Boston in June.

Anthony uploaded pictures from his rookie year with the franchise in his Instagram post, captioning it:

"Year 1. God is good."

Maye reacted to the post, commenting:

"That guy."
(Image source - Instagram)
(Image source - Instagram)

Roman Anthony emerged as an offensive spark plug for the Red Sox after his debut. However, his rookie year ended in September after Anthony was placed on the injured list due to an oblique strain.

He finished with a .292 batting average with eight home runs and 32 RBIs.

Drake Maye makes history in Patriots' Week 6 win over Saints

Drake Maye continues to build his reputation with a strong start to his second year with the Patriots. During the Patriots' 25-19 win against the New Orleans Saints in their Week 6 clash, Maye registered three passing touchdowns.

His took his career TD tally to 25, surpassing Matt Cassel's record of 23 to move into the top 10 touchdowns in Patriots' history. He completed 18 of his 26 attempts for 261 passing yards, helping the Patriots to their fourth win of the season. Maye's performance drew praise from Saints coach Kellen Moore.

"He did some really good things,” Moore said. “I thought he extended plays. He used his feet in a timely manner. He sits in there. I thought he played well, and we were not able to get to him.
"We were not able to get to him and create some sacks and rush opportunities on him. We were not able to impact him enough in the pocket.”

While Maye has started his season strongly after his first Pro Bowl nomination last year, Patriots coach Mike Vrabel said there is still room for improvement. The Patriots went 4-13 last season and could eclipse their win record from last season when they play a struggling Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

