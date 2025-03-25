Drake Maye gives his verdict on Patriots’ plan for fourth overall pick in 2025 NFL Draft

As he prepares for his second season with the New England Patriots, Drake Maye has been more vocal about his desires and expectations for the team in 2025. The Patriots hold the No. 4 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft, but it's anybody's guess who they'll pick with that selection.

Travis Hunter has been one of the players linked with the Patriots, but Maye doesn't think the team should focus on a specific player. Talking with Kay Adams on her "Up & Adams" show on Tuesday, Maye said the front office should go with the best available player.

“I think you take the best player. I’m thinking that early, you take the best player available … Whoever wants to come play in New England and win some football games.”

After a 4-13 record in 2024, the Patriots made several changes, starting with Jerod Mayo being replaced by fellow former New England defender Mike Vrabel. Josh McDaniels is also back in Foxborough to try to take Drake Maye's game to the next level.

This could be the start of something positive for the Patriots, but using that No. 4 overall pick wisely can have major repercussions in the team's future.

The Tennessee Titans appear to be set to pick Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick, while the Cleveland Browns have been linked with Shedeur Sanders and Abdul Carter.

The New York Giants are also in the loop to draft Sanders or Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart. The Patriots then will have plenty of options to pick, starting with Hunter.

Mike Vrabel wants Patriots to add more protection for Drake Maye

The New England Patriots' offensive line was below average last season and Mike Vrabel has made it a focal point of the team's offseason. Ahead of the draft, Vrabel made it clear that protecting Drake Maye is key for their 2025 season.

"You look at the teams that are able to protect the quarterback and dictate the flow of the game offensively, making sure that up front we're sound, we're strong, whether that's through free agency or through the draft," Vrabel said, per NC Sports.

The Patriots aren't expected to contend next season, but they can start putting the right pieces together to have a shot at the Super Bowl in the mid-term. Drake Maye wants the best for the team, regardless of who they add in the draft.

