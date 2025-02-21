Drake Maye names two Patriots players who could “make a splash” next season

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye thinks his rookie receiver teammates have the potential to make a big leap in their sophomore NFL seasons. The young quarterback named Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker as players who may break out in 2025.

Polk, a second-round draft choice, and Baker, a fourth-round selection, came on board along with Maye as members of the Patriots' 2024 class.

Speaking during Thursday's episode of the "Green Light with Chris Long" podcast, Maye opened up about his rapport with the young receivers and his goals for the future (12:35):

"I think we bought into two rookie receivers, I think Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker, that were kind of feeling out this year, and they both have had some injuries. But I think hopefully, expecting, you know, one of them, if not both, to kind of make a splash this year."

The statistics were disappointing for both receivers in 2024. Polk had only 12 catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games. Baker's output was even more restricted - one catch for 12 yards in 11 games.

Drake Maye gets candid about his expectations

NFL: Pro Bowl Games-AFC Practice - Source: Imagn

Although Drake Maye was positive regarding his rookie counterparts, he also seemingly sent a direct message regarding working expectations. Drake Maye explained, as per Mark Daniels of MassLive:

"The guys came with me… it's my job to get them the football. But also, I think it's their job, and they know that kind of get their stuff together, you know, get to lifting hard and running hard and practicing hard. It's a different way to practice in the NFL."

Maye recognized their injury issues while highlighting the transition period all rookies endure.

With new head coach Mike Vrabel and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels now in command of the Patriots, roster slots are not set in stone. Daniels added that the team is already considering veteran wide receivers who could vie for target share.

Drake Maye himself compiled a good first-year effort despite the team's 4-13 finish. He threw 66.6% completions for 2,276 yards with 15 scores and 10 interceptions. He contributed 421 yards rushing and two rushing touchdowns.

