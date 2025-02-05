Drake Maye name drops 3 star WRs he wants on Patriots as NE treads carefully with $120,000,000 cap space

Drake Maye and the New England Patriots had a horrendous 2024 season. They started the campaign on a terrific note with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals on the road but finished the year with a 4-13 record. They fired coach Jerod Mayo and handed over the reins to franchise icon Mike Vrabel, hoping he'd steer the ship in the right direction after their third dismal season on the trot.

The only silver lining was quarterback Drake Maye. The rookie quarterback replaced veteran Jacoby Brissett as the starter in Week 6 and showcased why the Patriots picked him third overall in the 2024 draft.

Maye finished the season with 2,276 passing yards, 15 passing touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 421 yards and two touchdowns despite the Patriots not having any designed quarterback runs in their offensive playbook.

Drake Maye, who earned a call-up to the Pro Bowl after several quarterbacks opted out, had a chance to meet with some of the best receivers in the game. He shared details about his maiden Pro Bowl experience on the Up&Adams Show. But host Kay Adams was more keen on knowing if there were any fellow Pro Bowlers he met that he wished were on the Patriots. Maye responded:

"(Cincinnati Bengals') Ja’Marr (Chase) is obviously a great answer… (Houston Texans') Nico Collins was awesome. Nico was awesome... (Minnesota Vikings') Justin Jefferson. He’s an easy — easy person to come to Foxborough.”

Patriots cap space: Franchise can land any weapon Drake Maye wishes

Drake Maye likely isn't holding his breath and believing that the Patriots would land any of the three wide receivers he named, considering how important they are to their respective teams. However, they have the means to make a move for the trio or any other player they wish to acquire.

Heading into the offseason, New England has over $123 million in cap space, $31 million more than the Las Vegas Raiders, who have the second-most. If the Patriots land Minnesota Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson, the highest-paid wide receiver in the league, they'd be left with $88 million in cap room, which would rank second, only behind Las Vegas.

Assets won't be an issue either. The Patriots own the fourth pick in the 2025 NFL draft and could trade it to acquire any top player. They'd likely have to part ways with more picks for players like Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase and Nico Collins. However, their top pick in the upcoming draft would be enough to turn any team's head.

The Patriots have several deficiencies on their roster that need to be addressed. However, they are better positioned than any other team in the league to pull the trigger on a blockbuster move.

